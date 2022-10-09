‘Madame Web’ set video reveals even more Spider-People doing battle

Even though Sony has never exactly given us much reason to be optimistic over its slate of comic book adaptations, Madame Web has been generating plenty of curiosity as set photos and videos begin drip-feeding their way onto the internet.

Most recently, we saw snaps of what appeared to be Tahar Rahim and his stunt double wearing what looked suspiciously like a Spider-Man costume of some description, which in turn lent credence to the widespread theories making the rounds that the actor had been cast as Ezekiel Sims.

In fact, the rumored synopsis that began circulating a while back painted Madame Web as an all-star web-slinging extravaganza that would see Dakota Johnson’s title hero, Sydney Sweeney’s Julia Carpenter, Celeste O’Connor’s Mattie Franklin, and Isabela Merced’s Anya Corazon team up to thwart a shared threat seeking to eliminate an unborn Peter Parker, with Emma Roberts and Adam Scott as the future Aunt May and Uncle Ben.

Sandra Bullock Is Madame Web In Spider-Man 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

While that’s yet to be confirmed, another video taken during production shows O’Connor strapped into a wire rig and flying into battle, on exactly the same set on which the previous Spidey doppelganger was spotted. The pieces are starting to fall into place, then, and they could be indicating that Madame Web is shaping up to be Sony’s own version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s No Way Home to a certain extent.

Of course, having already shoehorned Venom into Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 against the director’s wishes, watched plans for The Amazing Spider-Man sequels and spinoffs go up in smoke, and then sent Morbius into theaters to die twice over, there’s no guarantees that Madame Web can live up to such lofty comparisons given the studio’s track record, but that doesn’t mean we’re not eager to find out when it comes to theaters in February 2024.