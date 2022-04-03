An optimistic Jared Leto remains hopeful for ‘Sinister Six’

Morbius might be the most talked-about movie in the world right now, but the live-action debut of the comic book vampire has hardly been hoovering up the headlines for wholly positive reasons.

Sure, Daniel Espinosa’s Sony-backed blockbuster is off to a decent start at the box office, but a reputation as one of the worst-reviewed Marvel adaptations in history is hardly worth shouting about from the rooftops, and that’s without even mentioning the widespread confusion about how it all ties back to Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe.

The dreadful post-credits scenes of Morbius laid the clunkiest groundwork imaginable for Sinister Six, and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, an optimistic Jared Leto barely even tried to conceal where he hopes to see it all culminate in the long run.

“I mean, I’d love to be in it. I’d love to see it, and we’ll see what the future holds. But, you know, I think a more sinister take on this Marvel multiverse, it would be a lot of fun. And what incredible talents they have lined up with some of these iconic characters. It’s just… it’s amazing.”

The Sinister Six Rise In Epic Spider-Man: No Way Home Artwork

If Kraven the Hunter and/or Madame Web bombs, then Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is right back to square one as basically the Venom franchise and little else. It might just be a coincidence, but it can’t be overlooked that Leto chose to end his answer with the word “amazing”.

Fans would love to see Andrew Garfield suit up and swing back into action for more web-slinging adventures as Sony’s Peter Parker, even if Morbius has dampened that enthusiasm significantly.