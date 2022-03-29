Andrew Garfield says nobody will believe him if he denies ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

Having spent the better part of two years lying about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield knows full well that he’s completely eroded any trust fans may have in his words, at least when he uses them to debunk rumor and speculation.

The two-time Academy Award nominee has set a precedent that’s going to follow him around for a while, but given the raft of interviews he’s given since the worst-kept secret in the industry was revealed, it’s clear that he finds it much more freeing to be able to talk about playing Peter Parker in the aftermath of No Way Home‘s release.

A combination of scuttlebutt and wishful thinking has led to a groundswell of support attempting to manifest Garfield as the canonical web-slinger of the Sony universe occupied by the likes of Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and Morbius, which is something that would make everyone very happy indeed.

However, when asked about it directly by The Hollywood Reporter at the recent Academy Awards, Garfield admitted that it doesn’t matter what he says, because his previous track record means nobody will believe a word of it.

“No update from me! No one’s going to believe anything I say ever again, that’s my problem.”

The actor has admitted that he’d definitely open to the possibility of suiting up and swinging into action once again, but that doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to happen. After all, Sony have already botched one Garfield-led Spider-Man series, so the end product might not live up to expectations without Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios lending a helping hand.