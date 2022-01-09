Andrew Garfield reveals what it would take for him to return as Spider-Man

Ears around the world pricked up in an instant when Andrew Garfield confirmed in an interview earlier this week that he definitely wasn’t against the idea of returning as Spider-Man again, which is exactly what fans have been clamoring for ever since he made a triumphant comeback in the third act of No Way Home.

In an instant, the internet was either demanding The Amazing Spider-Man 3 be thrust back into development, or at the very least Sony establish Marc Webb’s Peter Parker as the friendly neighborhood superhero of the universe that’s being built around Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter.

In a subsequent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Garfield doubled down on saying he’s game to suit up and re-enter the fray, but explained that any hypothetical project would need to meet a certain number of terms and conditions.

“Never say never. It’s a character that’s always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me and again, it comes back to service. I think if there’s a way, because that’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life. So, if there’s a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it’s of service to an audience, of service to the themes that Stan Lee injected that character with. I’m open, of course, I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was.”

No Way Home, Morbius, and the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage offer a number of direct connections between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and with the notion of alternate realities now firmly in play, it definitely can’t be ruled out by any stretch that Garfield may yet end up turning his cameo into a more permanent residence.