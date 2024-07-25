All cameos in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ explained

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine. The art of the cameo has long been a staple of superhero films. However, Deadpool & Wolverine seems poised to take this tradition to new heights, leveraging its unique position as a bridge between Fox’s late X-Men universe and the sprawling MCU.

Recommended Videos

The movie revolves around Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) journeying through the Multiverse. This concept leaves many doors open for surprising cameos and unexpected characters to return. Of course, the parade of cameos can only make sense if you know the previous Fox superhero projects and even behind-the-scenes trivia.

So, let’s break down all the cameos in the third Deadpool movie, because we know you’re anticipating them highly.

Chris Evans as Human Torch

Image via 20th Century Fox

Chris Evans, known for his iconic portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first brought Johnny Storm/Human Torch to life in the 2005 film Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. His charismatic performance as the cocky and impulsive Johnny Storm was widely praised, often considered the highlight of these films. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Evans makes a surprising return as the Human Torch, meeting a gruesome fate at the hands of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). This cameo serves as a meta-commentary on Evans’ superhero journey, bringing his pre-MCU character full circle and starkly contrasting his portrayal of the more strait-laced Steve Rogers.

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Image via Marvel Studios

Wunmi Mosaku first appeared as Hunter B-15 in the Disney+ series Loki. Her character evolved from a dedicated TVA agent to questioning the organization’s true nature. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Mosaku reprises her role, now elevated to the position of TVA director. This promotion highlights B-15’s growth and importance within the MCU. As the TVA director, B-15 can walk across different timelines, making her a key player for the entire Multiversal Saga.

Tyler Mane as Sabretooth

Image via Marvel Studios

Tyler Mane first portrayed Victor Creed/Sabretooth in the original X-Men film in 2000. Mane brought a physically imposing presence to the feral mutant. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Mane reprises his role as Sabretooth, engaging in a highly anticipated duel with Wolverine. Despite the build-up, the confrontation ends hilariously anticlimactic, with Sabretooth losing his head. This cameo plays with audience expectations, subverting the typical superhero showdown trope.

Aaron Stanford as Pyro

Image via 20th Century Studios

Aaron Stanford first portrayed John Allerdyce/Pyro in X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). His portrayal of the fire-manipulating Mutant was notable for its complexity, showing Pyro’s journey from Xavier’s student to Magneto’s acolyte. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Stanford returns as Pyro, now one of Cassandra Nova’s main allies in the Void. However, his loyalties are divided as he works with Paradox behind Cassandra’s back. This duplicitous role adds an extra layer of intrigue to the Void storyline.

Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool

Image via Instagram / @blakelively

Blake Lively, known for her roles in Gossip Girl and A Simple Favor, makes her superhero debut as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. While initial speculation pointed to Taylor Swift for the role, it was confirmed that Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ real-life wife, would don the red and black suit. In the movie, Lively leads an army of multiversal Deadpools, including quirky variants like Cowboy Deadpool, Baby Deadpool, and even a floating skeleton head Deadpool.

Henry Cavill as Variant Wolverine

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

Henry Cavill, best known for his portrayal of Superman in the DC Extended Universe and Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, makes a surprising appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as an alternate universe version of Wolverine. Presented as the manliest Wolverine, Cavill’s cameo is a meta nod to superhero casting. Wade Wilson even invites him to join the MCU, promising better treatment than “other people” (a playful jab at DC).

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan

Jon Favreau, who has played Happy Hogan in the MCU since 2008’s Iron Man (2008), has a vital part to play in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film reveals that at the end of Deadpool 2, when Wade was traveling through timelines, he visited Happy Hogan for an interview to join the Avengers in the Sacred Timeline. Unfortunately for Wade, he doesn’t get the job, which leads him to abandon the Deadpool uniform until the events of Deadpool 3. Happy’s cameo provides a humorous connection to the broader MCU and offers a glimpse into Wade’s attempts to join the Avengers, further emphasizing his outsider status within the superhero community.

Wesley Snipes as Blade

Image via New Line Cinema

Wesley Snipes first brought Marvel’s vampire hunter to life in the 1998 film Blade, kickstarting a trilogy that would pave the way for the modern superhero movie boom. Snipes’ portrayal of the Daywalker was praised for its intensity and physicality, combining martial arts prowess with a brooding charisma. The Blade trilogy was a significant success for Marvel characters on the big screen before the advent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, proving that superheroes could make big bucks in Hollywood. Snipes’ return as Blade is worth homage to his contribution to the industry.

Dafne Keen as X-23

Image via 20th Century Studios

Dafne Keen made a powerful debut as Laura Kinney, also known as X-23, in the critically acclaimed Logan (2017). As the genetically engineered daughter of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Keen’s performance was praised for its emotional depth, especially considering her young age at the time of filming. Her portrayal of X-23 showcased a perfect blend of feral rage and vulnerability, effectively carrying on the legacy of the Wolverine character. Keen’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine opens up intriguing possibilities for her future in the MCU, even more so as she finds a haven in Wade’s original timeline.

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Image via Marvel Comics

Channing Tatum’s appearance as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine is a meta nod to one of the most famous unproduced superhero films of recent years. Tatum was attached to star as the charismatic Cajun mutant Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit, in a solo film for years, with the project going through multiple directors and rewrites before ultimately being canceled after Disney acquired Fox. His cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, where he expresses confusion about ending up in the Void given that his timeline “never even existed,” is a playful acknowledgment of this Hollywood development hell story.

Jennifer Garner as Elektra

Image via 20th Century Studios

Jennifer Garner’s return as Elektra is a surprising callback to the early 2000s era of Marvel films. Garner first portrayed the assassin Elektra Natchios in the 2003 Daredevil film alongside Ben Affleck, later headlining her own solo Elektra movie in 2005. While these films received mixed reviews, Garner’s character portrayal was often praised. Her appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as part of the team of Variants known as The Others in the Void serves as a nostalgic nod to this earlier period of Marvel adaptations, potentially giving the character a chance at redemption in the eyes of fans.

Other Fox X-Men Characters

Image via 20th Century Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine features many cameos from various Mutant characters from Fox’s pre-Disney era, serving as a loving tribute to nearly two decades of X-Men films. These include appearances by Jason Flemyng as Azazel, Ray Park as Toad, Kelly Hu as Lady Deathstrike, and Vinnie Jones as Juggernaut, among others. Each of these cameos provides a nostalgic touchpoint for long-time fans of the X-Men film franchise while also showcasing the vast potential of the Multiverse concept in bringing together different eras and iterations of beloved characters.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy