‘Spoiler alert’: Ryan Reynolds himself gives the game away on Lady Deadpool’s true identity at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premiere

If there’s anyone Marvel Studios thought it could trust to keep Deadpool & Wolverine‘s darkest secrets under lock and key it was probably Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds. And yet the Canadian actor just spilled a big one on the red carpet of the much-anticipated threequel’s world premiere in New York City.

In the run-up to the film’s release, one of the grandest mysteries has been who’s playing Lady Deadpool, the gender-flipped variant of the anti-hero glimpsed in various brief clips in the trailers. With her blonde ponytail, fans had zeroed in on either Taylor Swift or Reynolds’ own wife, Blake Lively, as the two main contenders to be bringing Wanda Wilson to life. Thanks to Reynolds’ loose lips, however, and a certain someone’s sartorial style, it looks like we can narrow that list of two down to one.

Lively made a splash at the Deadpool 3 premiere on July 22 by showing up alongside her husband in a stunning, form-hugging red outfit with black detailing, complete with high-top ponytail, that certainly seems to be deliberately evoking Lady Deadpool’s look in the movie. Just in case this wasn’t enough of a giveaway, Reynolds himself commented on how great his wife looked while talking to the press.

“Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” Reynolds quipped on the red carpet (via India Today), thereby seemingly tell us all we need to know.

While thanking his wife at the premier of #DeadpoolAndWolverine, Ryan Reynolds said “that outfit is amazing. Btw SPOILER ALERT”



Blake Lively is Lady Deadpool. Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/NHgONO37JB — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 23, 2024

To be fair to both Reynolds and Lively, they are not really telling us anything we hadn’t already deduced, as the Gossip Girl star was always the most likely person to be under that mask — it just made too much demented sense for Ryan to cast his wife as his own multiversal variant. This does raise the question, however, of whether red carpet outfits have to be approved by the notorious spoilerphobic Marvel Studios or not. If the answer is no then don’t be surprised if Kevin Feige starts doing that from now on.

See Lively as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, in cinemas July 26… Unless this is a genius bit of misdirection and it is Taylor, after all. I wouldn’t put it past them.

