Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ spoilers threaten to start a fan revolt as Keanu Reeves changes the X-Men universe forever

After what feels like 10,000 years since the last MCU movie release (it was only seven months? Oh, OK), Marvel is back, baby, with Deadpool & Wolverine. Hype is at an all-time high for the long-awaited X-Men-flavored threequel, but the truth is that Marvel might be going too far with its overzealous attempt to get as many rear-ends in reclining seats as possible.

On the upside, it turns out it’s been Agatha Keanu Reeves all along…

Kevin Feige warns fans to stay away from Deadpool 3 trailers, but it’s already far too late

Nobody’s denying that the Deadpool & Wolverine marketing has done a spectacular job of getting us excited for this multiversal crossover party of a movie, but it remains to be seen whether all the cameos we already know about will spoil our enjoyment of the actual in-theater experience.

After recent trailers blew the surprise of both Dafne Keen’s X-23 and a certain Loki character‘s involvements, many have taken to social media to vent about it. “This did nothing but spoil an awesome moment that would have been great to see at the theaters,” complained one X user. “This trailer is actually incredible. BUT WHY DID THEY SPOIL THAT RETURN???!!” criticized another. Others are getting characteristically sarcastic about it: “Might as well spoil all the cameos in the movie…”

It’s reached such a level that even Kevin Feige himself has deigned to address the upset. While praising the marketing department for their work, the Marvel president admitted that “I don’t disagree” when asked about the worrying spoiler levels in the trailers. He even went so far as to say: “If you’re already interested in the movie, stay away.” Well, that would’ve been useful to know before we got spoiled, huh, Kev?

Multiverse Saga no more? Has Marvel already killed off its current arc and replaced it with a new one?

Speaking of shocking things Kevin Feige has said while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine, the Living Baseball Cap himself has outright confirmed that the new film marks the “beginning” of what he’s calling “the mutant era” of the MCU. Seeing as “The Mutant Saga” has long been believed to be the next story arc set to follow the current one, Feige’s curious comments leave us wondering whether Marvel has quietly cancelled the remainder of the Multiverse Saga and is launching the Mutant Saga earlier than expected. What with Avengers 5 going back to the drawing board, there’s the tantalizing possibility that it could be rebooted as Avengers vs. X-Men. Even Hugh Jackman is teasing it.

Keanu Reeves is to blame for a major X-Men movie decision that changed the Marvel multiverse

The decision to ditch the colorful comic book costumes in the original X-Men film in 2000 is one that’s been mocked by the fandom as a cowardly move for over 20 years now — Marvel even sneaked a perfect joke at the fashion choice’s expense into X-Men ’97. Kevin Feige, who was a producer on that movie long before he rose to the top seat at Marvel, has finally admitted the logic behind the choice, however. It turns out it was all because The Matrix had just come out so Fox execs wanted to cash in on its success by dressing the X-Men up in black leather like Neo and the gang. We’re somehow still waiting for Reeves to actually appear in the MCU, but it seems he’s been subtly influencing the multiverse all along.

