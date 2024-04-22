Is Dafne Keen in ‘Deadpool 3?’

We have once again been reminded that Deadpool & Wolverine is closing in on us as the only major theatrical release coming out of Marvel Studios this year. And by golly, the studio seems all but determined to make this one count like never before.

Indeed, whether or not the film will fulfill its glorious purpose as “Marvel Jesus” by paving the way to a less-disappointing future remains to be seen, but the hype factor in Deadpool & Wolverine‘s latest trailer especially is off the charts; gore, big-screen TVA shenanigans, and a swath of Fox universe characters await.

Of course, we probably won’t see every Fox character set foot into this cross-dimensional romp of a superhero flick.

Is Dafne Keen in Deadpool & Wolverine?

For those of you not in the know, Dafne Keen portrayed X-23 (aka Laura, aka Talon), the somewhat-biological daughter of Wolverine, in the 2017 film Logan. Interestingly, Logan would have been the last film that Hugh Jackman portrayed the Canadian mutant in had Deadpool & Wolverine not come calling.

Naturally, since Keen had such a major role in the single greatest Fox universe X-Men film, folks are wondering if she could pop back up as X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine. All bets are off until the film actually releases, but you still probably shouldn’t count on it.

We know she isn’t among the confirmed cast members, but that alone is hardly evidence for her absence. However, among Deadpool & Wolverine‘s cast members that are confirmed are the likes of Shatterstar, Colossus, and Elektra, all of whom have yet to turn up in any trailer despite us knowing that they’ll be there. All that to say it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to keep Keen’s X-23 as a major surprise cameo when Jennifer Garner’s Elektra (yes, from those early-2000s movies) of all people is already confirmed to appear.

Furthermore, Deadpool & Wolverine seems to want to toy with the events of Logan as little as possible, and roping X-23 into the mix would probably bring that goal crashing all the way down; including Jackman’s Wolverine puts it in choppy waters as is.

The long and short of it is that Keen doesn’t appear to be part of the call sheet, and the reason for that is because she probably isn’t in the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine spices up theaters on July 26.

