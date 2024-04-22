Easter eggs, comic book connections, and everything you missed in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ official trailer

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s second trailer is filled with juicy images for fans to obsess over until July. By breaking down the official trailer, we can understand the story of the upcoming movie and anticipate some cameos and surprises.

Deadpool 3 is by far the most anticipated superhero project of 2024. The movie is the first R-rated MCU project, and thanks to the Deadpool’s (Ryan Reynolds) ability to break the fourth wall, fans expect the project will poke fun at Marvel Studios recent failures. In addition, the movie brings Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine, the iconic X-Men, meaning the Mutants will cross over to the main MCU timeline soon.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, so there’s still a few months of waiting before we can unravel all of the movie’s secrets. Meanwhile, here’s everything we learned from the official trailer.

Deadpool needs Wolverine to save his family

Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios

From the Superbowl teaser of Deadpool & Wolverine, we learned that the TVA will visit the Merc with a Mouth in the upcoming movie. Deadpool must cross time and space to save his family, joining forces with Wolverine. The official trailer expands on this concept by showing Deadpool’s arrival at a bar to recruit Logan. As expected, the two heroes will fight (a lot) before they work together, resulting in blood-soaked scenes that make the best of the movie’s R-rating.

The Wolverine variant in the movie has lost everything

Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios

The Logan variant that Deadpool recruits seems different from the one Jackman played in Fox’s X-Men film franchise. The trailer reveals this Wolverine is responsible for the destruction of his world. We still don’t know if Logan caused the erasure of an entire timeline or just the X-Men, but the fact that he’s a variant with a dark past will help to give the upcoming movie some high emotional stakes. It’s also interesting that Deadpool’s only hope to save his timeline is a Wolverine that couldn’t protect him, and we can’t wait to see how Deadpool & Wolverine explores this dynamic.

A good chunk of Deadpool & Wolverine takes place in the Void

Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios Screenshot via Marvel Studios

From what we can gather from the official trailer, a good chunk of Deadpool & Wolverine takes place in the Void, the end of all time, where Variants pruned by the TVA go to be devoured by Alioth. The official trailer gives us new shots of the destroyed Fox logo statue, revealing that the area where Deadpool and Wolverine have their main duel is filled with debris from tall buildings. In the Void, the duo of protagonists will also come across objects and people from different timelines, not unlike Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in his solo TV show.

The movie is filled to the brink with Easter Eggs and cameos

Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios Screenshot via Marvel Studios

The Deadpool film franchise was always about cameos and clever jokes that use behind-the-scenes self-awareness. The fact that Deadpool & Wolverine deal with the Multiverse only means Marvel Studios can fulfill fans’ wildest dreams by filling the movie with all sorts of Easter Eggs. The official trailer shows cameos of Azazel of X-Men: First Class and Lady Deathstrike from X2. The villain’s headquarters in the Void has also been built inside the decapitated head of a giant-sized Ant-Man. Deadpool and Wolverine will also use Doctor Strange teleportation portals, teasing more MCU characters that will be part of the upcoming movie.

Even the background of some scenes hides some clever nods to Marvel. For instance, the bar “Copper Heads” is named after D-list villains who might appear in Captain America: Brave New World. Plus, the footwear store “Liefield’s Feet Only” jokes about the running joke about Deadpool’s co-creator, Rob Lienfield, being unable to draw some pieces of human anatomy like feet. Finally, the official trailer also has a car chase in the desert that’s an obvious nod to Mad Max: Fury Road. Red Skull’s car from Captain America: The First Avenger also pops into the trailer, which might connect to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Mad Max moment.

Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova is terrifying

Image via Marvel Studios Image via Marvel Studios

After the Superbowl teaser only gave us a single shot of the back of Emma Corrin’s head, the official Deadpool & Wolverine trailer unveils the villainous Cassandra Nova in her full glory. Cassandra has made a home in the Void, where she rules over several X-Men characters from inside the Ant-Man head. While the trailer doesn’t spoil why Cassandra will get in the way of Deadpool and Wolverine, we see a fighting scene in which the villain uses her psychic powers to control Logan’s body, trapping his claws on the floor. So, while Cassandra looks younger than her comic book counterpart, the character maintains her vast psychic powers in the MCU.

We must also praise how the trailer brings Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) back for a joke about how Kevin Feige forbade Deadpool & Wolverine from depicting cocaine consumption in the movie. It’s a great way to close the official trailer, as it assures fans the movie is pulling no punches, despite being made under the watchful eyes of Disney.

