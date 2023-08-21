Marvel rumored to be rebooting a $350 million franchise could mean Keanu Reeves’ time in the MCU has finally come

How has Keanu Reeves not appeared in a Marvel movie yet? The Matrix legend is all over the DC multiverse, thanks to playing the title role in 2004’s Constantine and voicing Batman in DC’s League of Super-Pets, and we know that the House of Ideas has been courting him for years. Back in 2019, Kevin Feige himself admitted he’d had talks with Reeves about finding him the right home in the MCU.

Maybe the reason nothing’s happened on this front to date, though, is because Reeves is holding out for his pie-in-the-sky project. In fall 2022, the John Wick star revealed his dream Marvel role would be Ghost Rider. Well, Reeves might want to send Feige a text as the latest rumors suggest the studio is, at long last, working on a Ghost Rider reboot.

As per alleged info shared by scooper MyTimeToShineHello, a new Ghost Rider solo project of some kind was apparently in development at Marvel before the strikes took affect. Naturally, it’s on hold right now but this supposed standalone for the Spirit of Vengeance would move forward once the strikes have been settled.

As Marvel fans and Nicolas Cage obsessives will know, the Johnny Blaze incarnation of the flame-headed, motorcycle-driving anti-hero was previously brought to the big screen in 2007’s Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel. Neither film was a critical smash, to put it politely, and together they only brought home around $350 at the total box office. And yet Ghost Rider is a name that carries a lot of cache in the Marvel universe. The Robbie Reyes version, as played by Gabriel Luna, was a popular character on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and he would’ve got his own Hulu series too, if it wasn’t for the dissolution of Marvel Television.

Marvel Studios definitely owes the character of Ghost Rider, then, and Reeves likewise deserves to finally find a place in the MCU after all this time. Let’s not get too carried away based on this unconfirmed intel alone, but with Blade on its way and the Midnight Sons assembling, now is the perfect time for Johnny Blaze to ride back into town.