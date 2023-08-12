Squirrel Girl star’s lament serves as a ruthless reminder Marvel Television abandoned just as many shows as it actually got around to making

The actress who almost played Squirrel Girl in a Marvel series that was ordered for a full 10-episode series, shot a pilot, and then ended up getting canceled almost two years later has been reminiscing on the one that got away, with Milana Vayntrub inadvertently opening the floodgates for those with long memories in the process.

With Kevin Feige now calling the shots across all episodic content as part of the cinematic universe, anything that happened in the past is no longer deemed as relevant to the grand calculus of the franchise’s fractured timelines and alternate realities. Which is just as well, because New Warriors was just one of a surprisingly large number of failed episodic experiments.

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Most Wanted also shot a pilot that featured Adrianne Palicki and Nick Blood reprising their Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. roles as Bobbi Morse and Lance Hunter without being ordered to series, while Damage Control was once in the works for ABC before being put out to pasture, as well as the female-driven series being orchestrated by Wonder Woman scribe Allan Heinberg.

That’s without even mentioning the entire Adventure into Fear franchise, which was supposed to see Helstrom followed by Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider series with plans to eventually snowball into a Defenders-style crossover event set to feature Lilith, Mother of All Demons as the main antagonist.

That’s an awful lot of nothing considering the time and resources placed into projects that never even ended up seeing the light of day, although that does make it easy to see why Feige was so keen to nuke Marvel Television altogether.