‘I’m avoiding that answer’: Hugh Jackman and Kevin Feige do nothing to squash rumors that a dream MCU movie is just around the corner

We’re only a couple of days away from the biggest pop culture event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con, and the Marvel rumor mill is naturally buzzing with possibilities for what Feige and co. have in store for their 2024 panel.

One of the films that so-called insiders have teased might be in the line-up for Marvel Studios’ Hall H appearance at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday, July 27, is Avengers vs X-Men. While this rumor has arrived entirely unsubstantiated, the press has been, well, pressing Feige and the MCU’s hottest new mutants about the prospect.

Is Avengers vs X-Men happening?

Kevin Feige says “it’s all possible now” that Marvel and Fox are roommates at the Mouse House. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Hugh Jackman is choosing to avoid the answer, which is usually a good sign in MCU land. “They’re all sort of folded in together, so who knows where that’s going or what Kevin Feige and the whole team have planned,” the mythical Wolverine actor strayed in an interview with Phase Zero.

As the Marvel boss, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman push through a final round of promo ahead of what is expected to be the year’s biggest release, fans and media alike are looking towards the future of the characters in the cinematic universe, eager to finally set their sights on a mash-up that has been a long time coming.

SDCC 2024 will see Marvel return to the event after skipping the 2023 edition amid the Hollywood strikes. Last year was possibly the franchise’s worst when it comes to public and critical reception, hitting all-time box-office lows and receiving poor reviews for installments like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. As a result, 2024 has been all about regrouping and fine-tuning the future direction of the MCU, with fewer releases and news overall.

For all these reasons, Marvel fans are particularly anxious about the studio’s return to Hall H, eagerly anticipating all the possible bombastic updates Feige might have in store. With Comic-Con just around the corner, we can at least rest a little easier knowing neither the Marvel president nor his biggest X-Man star have done much in the way of putting out the Avengers vs X-Men fire.

