‘Rubbish and cringe’: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ already has everyone wondering the same thing

Well, well, well ⏤ Marvel Studios has decided to shake things up with its upcoming fourth Spider-Man installment, ditching a certain theme we’ve all grown accustomed to.

What’s the name of our new web-slinging adventure, you ask? It’s called Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That’s right: “home” is nowhere to be found in the title. Cue collective gasps, raised eyebrows, and fainting spells the world over. Tom Holland announced the news himself at CinemaCon 2025, leaving everyone expressing a similar sentiment.

For those who have been keeping score, the previous Spidey titles — Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home — have all nestled comfortably within the “home” motif. It served as a thematic thread that tied Peter Parker’s adventures together, reflecting his journey from aspiring wall-crawler to full-blown Avenger. Now that, uh, Brand New Day has been unveiled, more than a few onlookers have been left scratching their heads. Has Marvel had lost its thematic compass, or is this just a case of title roulette?

The sticky Spidey reactions pour in

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 🕷️ July 31, 2026. pic.twitter.com/R6OY8tAHOb — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) April 1, 2025

Given the announcement’s timing on April 1st, 2025 ⏤ aka April Fool’s Day ⏤ skepticism has been running rampant. Is Marvel playing an elaborate April Fool’s prank on us? Or is this genuinely the new direction for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? Let’s just say people had as many questions as opinions, and no one wasted any time sounding off. This quickly led to the question of the moment: what happened to our old pal home?

Why no more home names? — Harsh Patel (@Harshpatel1408) April 1, 2025

“No more Home name?” wondered Aaron. Sorry, Aaron. No more “Home” name.

No more Home name? — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 1, 2025

“Fixed it,” one user wrote, changing “day” to “home” like Harold with a sassy yellow crayon.

Oops, then someone suggested everyone should “Just Stay Home” instead of attending the next Spider-Man outing. Hot take, Comrade + Kommander.

Spiderman : Homecoming (2017)

Spiderman : Far From Home (2019)

Spiderman : No way Home (2021)

Spiderman : Just Stay Home (2026) — Komrade + Kommander (@KMNDR_) April 1, 2025

Brand New Day: April Fool’s joke, or Marvel’s new reality?

While the timing of this April Fool’s Day announcement has understandably ruffled feathers, the consistency of reports suggests that Brand New Day is the film’s real title. This makes sense when you factor in the 2008 comics arc of the same name. And though the title deviates from the convention fans have grown used to, it might be a strategic move on Marvel’s part. Brand New Day suggests a fresh start for Peter Parker. A clean slate ⏤ something Marvel also desperately needs, especially in an age when not everyone is running to the theaters to watch Captain America battle hot tamale Harrison.

But with fresh starts come great risks, and in Marvel’s case, departing from a successful formula is always a gamble. Recent history would suggest that the studio’s attempts to take big swings haven’t exactly led to home runs. On the contrary, pretty much every film post-Endgame and No Way Home has largely been seen as aggressively mid, hence the protraction of Marvel fatigue. That said, if the studio is going to bet on anyone to resuscitate a fading franchise, Holland is their guy.

What does Brand New Day mean for Avengers: Doomsday?

As for what the new Spidey flick’s July 2026 release means for Avengers: Doomsday, we have a hunch. Doomsday is slated to release on May 1, 2026, with Brand New Day arriving shortly thereafter on July 31. The proximity of these releases already has fans buzzing about potential narrative overlaps and interconnected storylines. And when you factor in the bounty of A-list celebs and mind-blowing characters set to return, it’s going to be the cinematic event of the year.

The most prominent dots likely to be connected are Holland’s Spidey and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. We know after No Way Home that no one remembers Peter Parker’s identity, not even MJ or Ned. But Peter will never forget Tony Stark. And since we’re dealing with the multiverse now, a Victor von Doom who looks exactly like Tony Stark could lead to all kinds of dramatic outcomes. If Marvel decides to capitalize on the same actor playing both roles, yeah ⏤ Doomsday/New Day might melt minds. Unless you’re the angry onlooker who believes all Tom Holland Spidey flicks are “rubbish and cringe,” of course. One wonders if said onlooker needs bacon, or a hug.

Tom Holland will never be the real Spider-Man and all his Spider-Man movies are rubbish and cringe. What the hell is iron man doing in Spider-Man? Tobey Maguire is the only real Spider-Man — Mr. Maestro (@NeysayerJr) April 1, 2025

At the end of the day, Marvel Studios is no stranger to keeping fans on their toes, and the Spider-Man: Brand New Day announcement is no exception. By breaking away from the “home” theme and aligning the film’s release with Avengers: Doomsday aftermath, the studio seems poised to take Peter Parker — and all of us — on a multiversal journey unlike any other. Whether this new day will shine bright or cast shadows remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: we’re getting another Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, and that alone is worth celebrating.

