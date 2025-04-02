‘The title is quite fitting’: Fans have defended ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ after discovering its comic book origins

The reveal of the title was criticized for breaking tradition, but some fans are holding out hope.

Fans have reacted to news of Spider-Man 4’s official title (no, it’s not Spider-Man 4), though some of them are less than impressed with the fact that it has broken a long-running tradition.

In case you missed it, Sony revealed at its CinemaCon showcase earlier this week that the title of Tom Holland’s upcoming web-slinging flick is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The announcement was preempted by director Destin Daniel Cretton, who recalled a story of his son’s first word being “Spider-Man” (child genius alert!) before presenting a video message from Holland. It was Peter Parker himself (or at least this timeline’s Peter) who first uttered the Brand New Day title into existence, with Holland offering a “massive thank you for all of your support.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 🕷️ July 31, 2026. pic.twitter.com/R6OY8tAHOb — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) April 1, 2025

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start,” the actor added, before describing the upcoming sequel as “a ride that we haven’t really seen before.” Holland’s talk of a fresh start is especially pertinent, since Brand New Day marks a delineation from the titles of the first three installments of Holland’s franchise, which all contained the word “home”. There was Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, followed by 2019’s Far From Home and the multiverse-jumping No Way Home in 2021. Naturally, since hell hath no fury like a Marvel fanatic scorned, the break in tradition garnered quite a few reactions.

The recent one is so fucking bad the downfall is insane — HARRYS HOUSE (@harryshouse3) April 1, 2025

“Why no more home names?” one fan questioned on X, with another describing it as the “weirdest movie title ever for a Spider-Man movie.” Elsewhere, other fans wondered whether “that’s the best [title] they could cook up,” or simply declared that “the downfall [of the franchise] is insane.” While there was some initial confusion around the reveal, comic book sleuths were quick to deduce that Brand New Day is a reference to a 2008 storyline that takes place after a universe-altering event in which everyone forgot who Spider-Man was.

Weirdest movie title ever for a Spider-Man movie 🤔



Makes me imagine that he’s getting up all chipper with a cup of coffee in his hand lol. Hope this is good. — Kevin VL (@teslius) April 1, 2025

Why no more home names? — Harsh Patel (@Harshpatel1408) April 1, 2025

The storyline attracted controversy at the time for effectively erasing Peter’s marriage to Mary Jane and wiping much of Peter’s personal development out of continuity. Marvel choosing this reference makes sense, since No Way Home ends with Doctor Strange erasing the world’s memory of Spider-Man’s identity. However, since Marvel hasn’t exactly stayed faithful to the comic books that inspire its titles, it remains to be seen whether Brand New Day will totally adhere to the storyline it pulls from.

Not many people know No Way Home loosely adapted one of the worst Spider Man stories (One More Day) and mad it a banger. The follow up to that comic? Brand New Day. https://t.co/KrbNbHrLQc pic.twitter.com/ww4TmkngEX — West Banks (@WestBANKS_) April 1, 2025

Whatever the case, the reveal of the title is simply the latest update ahead of Spider-4’s (sorry, Brand New Day’s) 2026 release date. Just this week, we learned that Tom Hardy’s Venom would not be delivering the crossover moment that fans had long hoped for, and before that, it was announced that Sadie Sink will appear in the four-quel, though her exact role remains unknown. Some fans have speculated the Stranger Things star will be introduced as Jean Grey from X-Men, but there’s more than a few redheaded mutants she could also portray.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day title is quite fitting as in Marvel Comics this arc represents a new beginning and a new status quo. It means back to basics, reset relationships, no Avengers, and I suspect, Harry Osborn. pic.twitter.com/oHFsEd4un2 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 1, 2025

Elsewhere, we discovered that Andrew Garfield, who featured in No Way Home, has ruled out appearing in Brand New Day (or so he says), and learned that Holland had read the script for Spider-Man 4 with his girlfriend and co-star, Zendaya. It’s all a lot to digest, so I suggest you sleep on this news and wake up tomorrow on a Brand New Day (sorry, I had to).

