‘I’m gonna disappoint you’: No, Andrew Garfield will not appear in ‘Spider-Man 4’, but can he be trusted?

Despite widespread rumors to the contrary, Andrew Garfield has now denied that he’ll appear in the fourth installment of Marvel’s Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise.

The actor — who played Peter Parker in Sony’s Amazing Spider-Man series before reprising the role in Marvel’s No Way Home — discussed the possibility of donning the spider suit once more in a recent interview with GQ UK. Garfield has remained tight-lipped about his involvement in the franchise ever since joining Tobey Maguire in the multiverse-jumping No Way Home, but his new comments go some way in explaining what we can expect of him in regards to Spider-Man 4.

When asked whether he had already signed on to appear in the sequel — which we already know will star Holland and Zendaya — the actor preempted fans’ sadness, saying “I’m gonna disappoint you.” He then revealed that “no,” he hasn’t yet been confirmed to appear in Spider-Man 4, adding that “no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.” That last part is in reference to Garfield’s notorious 2021 interviews in which he consistently denied speculation of a cameo in No Way Home only to appear on the big screen upon its eventual release.

While the comments might come to the dismay of Marvel stans eager to see Garfield in the anticipated four-quel, it’s worth remembering that the actor was responding to whether he had signed on to the project, not whether he had been ruled out of an appearance altogether. It’s also worth noting that, as was the case in 2021 and as pointed out by the actor himself, Garfield is likely sworn to secrecy around any hard confirmation of his casting, such is the iron-clad contractual obligation of Marvel Studios.

In any case, Garfield didn’t rule out the possibility of an appearance in the film on a personal level, saying he would agree to portray the web-slinger “if it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun.” Beyond the fun, the actor also said he would accept the role with an eye on the money-making potential it could secure for his future. “Maybe I’m gonna have like five kids at some point,” Garfield said, “and I’m gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something.”

It comes amid a flurry of speculation as to whether Spider-Man 4 will enlist the Peter Parkers’ of yore for the new entry, with a supposed and unconfirmed leak claiming in November that Garfield will return to the franchise alongside Michael Keaton as Vulture and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Before that, he reiterated in October that he would be open to reprising the role, and again fueled rumors after flashing a web-slinging hand gesture on the red carpet. Garfield isn’t the only actor whom fans have wishfully attached to Spider-Man 4, with the names of both Maguire and Emma Stone (who played Gwen Stacey opposite Garfield) floating around ahead of the film’s scheduled 2026 release.

More broadly, we know that both Holland and Zendaya have read the scripts for the upcoming film, and they’ll have to juggle their filming schedules with their concurrent roles in Christopher Nolan’s new movie. More recently, Spider-Man 4 producer Amy Pascal revealed last month that the film will focus on the title character “being Spider-Man, because being Peter Parker was too hard.”

