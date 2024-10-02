‘I guess people need something to believe’: Andrew Garfield reveals once and for all whether or not he wants to play Spider-Man again

At a particularly reactionary glance void of critical thought, celebrities bemoaning celebrity culture is an act that invites sneers, finger-wagging, and miniature-to-beefy tirades about how ungrateful they are. In actuality, it’s precisely that proof of disdain for such a culture that makes such celebrities all the more admirable.

Andrew Garfield is one such celebrity. In a recent, long-form interview with Esquire — in which Garfield mused on a culture that obsesses over the personal lives of public figures rather than opportunities to connect with one another on a more human level — Garfield recalls roughly a decade ago when he and his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone were making waves as the premier Hollywood power couple. When asked about his thoughts on the public fixation on their then-relationship — namely, the insane rumors that the Stone-starring La La Land was based on their relationship — Garfield nonchalantly chalked it up to the state of our culture before reminding the world of one of his key boundaries as a celebrity.

I guess people need something to believe. I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever.

Because at the end of the day, Garfield’s interests lie not in fame and faux adoration, but in the joys of creating something meaningful, whether that’s through his art, his interactions with other human beings, or whatever else can generate something that’s conducive to a healthier society. Consider his feelings about Spider-Man, a character that shot him to the top of Hollywood, who he revived for the occasion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and who he’d be all too happy to step back into the shoes of if the project was right.

For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into. I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.

“Additive to the culture.” That’s going directly into the creative mantra playbook.

In the event of a Spider-Man return for Garfield, it is precisely the above sentiment that should get us excited about the possibility, rather than the fact that he’s a famous person who we can maladaptively latch onto. Because now we know that, if we see Garfield’s name on the billing of a new Spider-Man project, we know it’s not going to be some studio schlock whose interests don’t lie beyond cashing in on Garfield’s name.

Similarly, we can almost certainly expect a cinematic tour-de-force from him and Florence Pugh later this month with We Live in Time, the John Crowley-directed romantic drama that’s due for a limited theatrical release on Oct. 11.

