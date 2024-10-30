‘Drives an extremely hard bargain’: Tobey Maguire would requestan eye-watering paycheque for a ‘Spider-Man 4’ return

Just days after Tom Holland confirmed he’ll be donning the web-slinger suit once again for Spider-Man 4, another rumored potential castmate has revealed what it will take for him to also return. Hint, it’s a bucketload of cash.

Spider-Man icon Tobey Maguire would reportedly be interested in returning to the Spider-Verse, but only if he’s offered the right price. According to sources (per In Touch Weekly), Maguire is known for “driving an extremely hard bargain,” and will “happily continue to do” the role of Peter Parker in future outings if he is offered a “giant cheque.”

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The source went on to say that “the cheques for Spider-Man have been, for the last 22 years, the foundation of Tobey’s wealth,” adding that the actor’s reappearance in 2021’s multiverse-hopping No Way Home made him feel “firmly back” as part of the franchise. With that, the source says, Maguire is “not in the mood to let go of the character,” especially since his and Andrew Garfield’s appearance in the most recent film helped it “become the biggest moneymaker in the series.”

As a result, Maguire is said to be “negotiating to appear in the planned 2026 follow-up film,” but is “demand[ing] Tom Cruise-level paydays for these appearances.” The source added that the actor’s advisors are endorsing his “hardball, high-pressure tactics” around negotiating an eye-watering payday, especially when it comes to “the role he will be remembered for.”

Maguire’s pay demands are perhaps warranted, given that he originated the character in Sam Raimi’s first three Spider-Man entries from 2002 to 2007. Though unconfirmed, sources have claimed over the years that Maguire made $4 million for the first Spider-Man movie, before enjoying a massive raise with a $17.5 million payday for the sequel, including 5 percent of the back-end gross. The web-slinger then reportedly made $17 million for Spider-Man 3, with he and Garfield later pocketing $1 million each for their No Way Home roles.

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s important to note that sources claiming Maguire is negotiating a hefty payday for Spider-Man 4 are not yet confirmed. Heck, we don’t even know yet whether the actor will even appear in Marvel’s fourth entry into the universe, but he sure seems interested if the studio does choose to go that direction.

“If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘Yes!’” Maguire told Marvel.com in January. “Why wouldn’t I want to do that?”. Maguire’s payday isn’t the only rumor circulating about the much-anticipated film, with speculation also mounting that Emma Stone will reprise her role as Gwen Stacy (from the Garfield universe) for Spider-Man 4.

Elsewhere, Holland recently revealed that he had read the drafts scripts for the fourth installment with his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya, saying they “really lit a fire in me” and describing the project as “a real movie worthy of fans’ respect.” So, if Maguire ever does appear in Spider-4, just know he’ll be getting the kind of payday that us regular folk couldn’t even dream of.

