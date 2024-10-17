‘It really lit a fire in me’: Tom Holland reveals why he and Zendaya had THAT reaction to the new ‘Spider-Man 4’ script

Tom Holland just revealed that he’s seen the script for the upcoming fourth entry in the Spider-Man offshoot, and you know as well as I do, what that essentially means is the Marvel watchdogs will be out in full force from now on until the movie premieres to make sure that he doesn’t spoil anything he shouldn’t.

It may not seem like it, but it has already been three years since we last saw Holland as Peter Parker in the MCU. Our friendly neighborhood webhead faced his biggest trial in the threequel and ended up utterly alone and positively incognito. Since then, fans have been wondering how the writers will re-introduce him back to the cinematic universe and have him interact with the rest of the characters. The next two Avengers films are almost upon us, after all, and it wouldn’t do to face Doctor Doom without Spider-Man coming in clutch in the fights, especially now that he’s considered a de facto Marvel veteran.

People have some wild theories about the next Spider-Man film, broadly referred to as Spider-Man 4 for the time being. The rumor mill has it that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will both be back in some capacity, and fans can expect to see them regularly in the Marvel multiverse, now fitting Sony’s timeline inside itself as well as the X-Men films under Fox. There’s even talk of Emma Stone returning as Gwen Stacy, perhaps this time as Spider-Woman.

Now, we can speculate about all these wild rumors and question them till doomsday (pun intended) but we can’t ignore the words of Holland himself, who recently revealed during an appearance on the Rich Doll podcast that he’s read the initial draft of Spider-Man 4 and he can barely contain his excitement.

“I read it 3 weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me,” he said. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of fans’ respect.”

Holland maintained that the script still needs some work, but the writers are “doing a great job.”

You know what’s the weird thing? Even weirder than the abysmal bowl cut Holland is sporting in this podcast? The fact that Kevin Feige and co. somehow came to the conclusion that giving Tom an early peek at the script was a good idea. Are these the same people who only gave bits and pieces to the Avengers cast to avoid any mishaps? It’s like they’re asking Holland to spoil the story before… ohhh. Okay, guys, it might entirely be possible that Holland has been given a fake script. At the very least, I expect that many details will end up changing, especially since we’re still years away from principal photography.

The MCU’s announced slate for Phase Six includes Fantastic Beasts and Blade for 2025, with Avengers: Doomsday making its way to cinemas in 2026. Spider-Man 4 could come out in the same year, but whether before or after the main attraction is anyone’s guess.

