Madame Web may have been loathed (and heavily memed) by both audiences and critics alike, but it at least got some recognition at the Golden Raspberry Awards.

Granted, that’s probably not what the Madame Web team was hoping for, but going home with a trophy — even one that acknowledges poor quality — is better than going home empty-handed, right? The Spider-Man spin-off was given the highest award at the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles over the weekend and recognized the worst and dimmest in film over the past 12 months.

That top prize is aptly-dubbed Worst Picture, and it went to Madame Web over nominees like fellow comic book adaptation Joker: Folie à Deux, the Francis Ford Coppola-directed Megalopolis and the presidential biopic Reagan. The wins (or losses, depending on if you’re a glass half-full kind of person) didn’t stop there, with Madame Web also collecting a trophy for Worst Actress for Dakota Johnson’s titular role as Cassandra Webb.

Johnson had some pretty stiff competition, duking it out for the high/low honor alongside Cate Blanchett (for Borderlands), Lady Gaga (for Joker: Folie à Deux), Bryce Dallas Howard (for Argylle), and Jennifer Lopez (for Atlas). In its final “win” of the ceremony, Madame Web also scored the Worst Screenplay award, beating out the likes of Joker: Folie à Deux, Kraven the Hunter, Megalopolis, and Reagan.

‘Madame Web’ won 3 RAZZIE Awards including Worst Picture of 2024. pic.twitter.com/vGIpMTiQqp — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) February 28, 2025

With all those trophies in the bag, Madame Web came home from the Razzies with the most wins of the night, but it was Joker: Folie à Deux that was the most nominated. For those who had been following the Madame Web discourse, this Razzies success is perhaps unsurprising, given that the film somehow fared worse than fellow Sony Spider-Man entry, Morbius. From the script to the performances, the terribleness of Madame Web was, for a long while, the only thing that cinephiles could agree on, much like Hillbilly Elegy in 2020 and Blonde in 2023.

While no one from team Madame Web has responded to the Razzies wins (they’re probably still licking their wounds), Coppola seemed to take pride in his Megalopolis recognition with a passionate social media post. “I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories,” the director wrote on Instagram, “when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking.”

While it might seem like a pessimistic event, the Razzies did take time to recognize actual talent. For her part, Pamela Anderson’s role in The Last Showgirl received the Razzie Redeemer Award, which is given to a past Razzie nominee who has compensated with a terrific performance turnaround. She’s probably much more chuffed with the win than Johnson, but for all its awfulness, Madame Web will at least live on in the hall of Hollywood dumpster fire infamy.

#MadameWeb

"He was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died"



Today is the anniversary of when Madame Web was released to the world. It's a so bad it's good film to me! pic.twitter.com/gbn0u7IRUa — CSS-Tails_Forever (@CSS_Tails) March 14, 2024

After all, without Madame Web, we wouldn’t have gotten what might be the stiffest line delivery in cinematic history, a line I still repeat despite it having absolutely zero use in everyday life: “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.” The Razzie Award for worst line of dialogue goes to…

