How many Razzies was ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ nominated for?

Hillbilly Elegy’s arrival on Netflix has come at a pretty interesting time, particularly for the Republican Party. The 2020 adaptation of JD Vance’s memoir never became the critical darling it intended to, earning some of the lowest reviews of that year. So low, that there were a few Razzie nominations for the movie.

But that didn’t stop Hillbilly Elegy from making an impact elsewhere. Vance emerged the chosen candidate at Ohio’s 2022 midterms, and the movie was deemed the culprit. Fast forward two years later, and Vance’s story continues to have an effect on the people, and he’s become Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential running mate. Nonetheless, this critical dissonance might leave a prospective viewer wondering: was Hillbilly Elegy a misunderstood masterpiece, or a deserving target of side-eye?

Hillbilly Elegy: Misunderstood? Or Razzies gold?

Hillbilly Elegy arrived with high expectations. Ron Howard is a respected director, renowned for works like Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind, and the cast was headlined by not one, but two Oscar-nominated powerhouses: Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

However, all this did not seem to matter, as critics were largely unimpressed by Hillbilly Elegy. The film holds a meager 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with complaints about its inauthentic portrayal of Appalachia, and a clichéd script by Vanessa Taylor.

In fact, the film was considered so bad that it earned not one, but three Razzie nominations: Worst Director, Worst Screenplay and even Worst Supporting Actress for Glenn Close. Ironically, some other awards bodies seem to completely disagree with the Razzies. Close’s performance as Vance’s troubled grandmother was also Oscar-worthy, scoring an Oscar nod. So while the actresses were praised, the overall film was not.

Ultimately, the decision to watch Hillbilly Elegy rests with the viewer. If strapped for time, there are likely stronger films out there. But if the viewer is curious about a movie that generated both awards buzz and Razzie recognition, Hillbilly Elegy offers a fascinating, albeit flawed, cinematic experience.

