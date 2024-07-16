Where can I watch ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and is it even worth my time?

There’s currently a domino effect going on in Hollywood, and Hillbilly Elegy just might be to blame. It’s been four years since the film’s release, and JD Vance has been enjoying a fascinating upward trajectory since, beginning with his victory at the Ohio midterms in 2022. Now, he’s hit new heights and been announced as Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential running mate, plunging him under an even larger spotlight.

But does a movie have that much power? While some sang its praises, many more quietly struck it from their list. Perhaps it was the disappointing 25% Rotten Tomatoes score? Or maybe due to its seeming glorification of poverty? Either way, the movie, based on JD Vance’s life, may yet be another key to helping the Republicans secure the White House, which is ironic, considering his previous comments about Trump. Are Amy Adams and Glenn Close to blame for all this?

What is Hillbilly Elegy about and where can you watch it?

Directed by Ron Howard and based on J.D. Vance’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy follows the story of J.D. Vance, played by Gabriel Basso, as he navigates his challenging upbringing in Ohio and Kentucky. The movie also stars Amy Adams as J.D.’s troubled mother, Bev, and Glenn Close as his tough-loving grandmother, Mamaw. The plot dives deep into themes of poverty, family struggles, and the quest for a better life.

The narrative alternates between Vance’s past and present, depicting his attempts to break free from the cycles of addiction and poverty that plagued his family. The story showcases his journey from a tumultuous childhood to his time in the Marines, eventually leading to his acceptance into Yale Law School. Throughout the story, Mamaw’s tough love and unwavering support play a crucial role in his success.

Hillbilly Elegy is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. So, if you’re a subscriber, it’s just a click away. If not, this might be a good time to take advantage of Netflix’s free trial (if it’s available in your region), or consider subscribing if their library suits your taste.

Is Hillbilly Elegy worth your time?

If you’re looking to enjoy the talents of Glenn Close and Amy Adams, then it’s worth watching. However, if you’re intent on sympathizing with the movie’s subject in order to justify your political views, then it’s best to stick to reality, and save the movie for after the upcoming elections.

While Close and Adams are incredible actresses, Hillbilly Elegy suffers from heavily stereotyping the poor. It goes the extra mile to depict extremely harsh “realities” of addiction, poverty, and family turmoil, which could come off as tasteless to some. So on one hand, there’s the raw portrayal of Vance’s story, but there are also several clichés, which ultimately fail to address broader social issues effectively.

Despite all this, as aforementioned, whether Hillbilly Elegy is worth your time or not depends on what you’re looking for. If you enjoy character-driven dramas with strong performances, it might be right up your alley. But with elections coming up, always remember that the glamorization of a character should not affect your perception of the reality. This is four years we’re talking about!

