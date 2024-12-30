11 cinematic disasters of 2024 we genuinely wanted to set on fire by the time the credits rolled

Before you roll your eyes too hard… yes, bad movies come out every year and yes, they are the reason why one appreciates the good ones. But if you are one of those unlucky souls who spent 2024 wondering “Someone is definitely pin-punching a voodoo doll of me” then you know how you couldn’t rely on films this year to find your escape…

… because everywhere you turned, there was a bad film.

Hair-brained plots cocooning brainless dialogues spoken by mouths with a forever buffering brain, painfully disastrous jokes, tone-deaf depictions, and horrendously awful CGI — all this came from some of the most brilliant minds of Hollywood and was lived on the silver screen by faces who no longer deserve our unwavering trust in their art. But the pen is mightier than the cinematic diarrhea that clogs the innocent crevices of our scarred minds and we are here to call out the culprits.

Madame Web

Photo via Sony Pictures

It takes a real miracle to make something as majestically inept as Madame Web. Delivering a film that’s so poorly executed at every stage — from its very concept to its meme-spewing marketing — requires so much work that the only logical conclusion you can draw is that its sheer demented awfulness was deliberate. Was Sony trying to pull a Producers with this one? At the very least Dakota Johnson appears to be trying to destroy the movie from the inside with a performance so dead-eyed and lifeless she deserves to win the Oscar for Best Leading Actress Impersonating AI. With Madame Web, we finally have a superhero film so bad that it feels like an ingenious subversion of the form. ⏤ Christian Bone

Unfrosted

Image via John P. Johnson/Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut about the creator of the Pop-Tarts, Unfrosted, might sound like a completely made-up movie but, unfortunately, it is very much real. It came out on Netflix in May, and I was tasked with reviewing it for the site. Starring Seinfeld himself as a Kellog’s creative based on cereal magnate William Post, Melissa McCarthy as his NASA food scientist sidekick, and Amy Schumer as his rival (among many others), Unfrosted is a hot mess of bad jokes and silly plots. Like the pastry at its center, it’s jam-packed with celebrity cameos and outrageous acting but does little in the way of sustenance. ⏤ Francisca Tinoco

Mean Girls

Image by Jojo Whilden/Paramount Pictures

Having grown up in the generation that still regularly uses phrases like “she doesn’t even go here!” and “scum-sucking road whore,” I was beyond excited to see the big-screen Mean Girls: The Musical, emphatically renamed Mean Girls when Paramount Pictures decided to mask the remake’s musical nature from the general public. Having enjoyed the Broadway rendition, I thought I knew what I was getting myself into with the 2024 adaptation. Alas, Paramount’s update was a swing, miss, and death by proverbial school bus.

Despite Renée Rapp and Auliʻi Cravalho’s best attempts to steer the vocal ship, Mean Girls felt like an extended music video that failed to cleverly mix the flavor of the original with the musical’s more updated ambitions. The result was a Kälteen Bar that promised to shave off three pounds but actually stole two hours from our collective lives instead. Not only will I probably never watch it again, but like the limit, I may have to pretend it does not exist so I can enjoy the original and its musical counterpart in peace. ⏤ Josh Conrad

Deadpool & Wolverine

Photo via Marvel Studios

Put down the pitchforks, please. Yes, Deadpool & Wolverine got the MCU out of its slump, yes it was funny, yes it was great to hear Chris Evans cuss in a Marvel film, and yes Wolverine is back, but… no one can convince me that the highly awaited third film in the Deadpool series was anything more than a filler. And that too which just blatantly cooked up its own logic and defied the laws of MCU.

Wade’s knowledge of the Marvel superheroes felt forced, the ending made no sense, and everything that made Deadpool exceptional was pushed aside — except his foul-mouthed humor — to make space for countless cameos, fight scenes, and an empty plot that leads nowhere and holds zero importance in the Marvel universe. I am sorry, but while my brain short-circuited when Hugh Jackman’s suit melted away, I need more storywise to call a film good. — Apeksha Bagchi

Megalopolis

Image via Lionsgate

Francis Ford Coppola apparently spent hours in his trailer, smoking marijuana, while filming Megalopolis. If you go into the film knowing this it kind of makes a bit more sense – like yeah, this is definitely something a guy would make while out of his head on illicit substances. It’s been called “pretentious nonsense” by some, and while I do agree, I think it still holds some entertainment value. The trippy visuals and downright insane dialogue certainly had me laughing out loud, whether that was intentional we’ll never know as Megalopolis is simply a small glimpse into the riches of Coppola’s Emersonian mind. — Jordan Collins

The Apprentice

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

If you dared to watch The Apprentice in theaters, congrats on the extra legroom! Who thought watching Donald Trump on screen would be a good idea? Clearly, someone missed the memo that we’re all Trumped out.

With probably only three souls in the audience, it’s the perfect spot for an introvert’s paradise or a sad popcorn party. This film ties itself so desperately to the 2024 election it almost screams for relevance but ends up feeling like a two-hour-long political ad that nobody asked for. Ali Abbasi tries to serve us a deep dive into Trump’s rise with Stan’s portrayal and Strong’s Roy Cohn teaching him the sinister “Rules of Winning.” Despite its attempt to critique, the film can’t help but seem almost sympathetic to these infamous figures. Either way, it’s a cinematic facepalm, and Trump hating it might just be the only thing he and we agree on. Oh, and thanks to this film, we can never look at Sebastian Stan the same way again. — Omar Faruque

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Photo via Netflix

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, like its empty predecessor and dreary director’s cut, is not one of those cases of so-bad-it’s-good, nor is it one of those cases where it’s simply bad. No, The Scargiver’s badness is that elusive type of bad that you will inadvertently wind up being thankful for a decade from now, and you may not even realize it. Why? Because The Scargiver is the rawest, loudest, most undiluted proof in this perverted pudding that the entertainment industry is not a meritocracy; a revelation that may just be the spark of confidence that an otherwise imposter syndrome-ridden luminary needs to send out that screenplay they’ve been perfecting for years.

So — on behalf of every gifted storyteller who just needed a tiny voice to tell them that they were good enough — thank you, Zack Snyder, for reminding us that you can get paid for this job even if you have the artistic sensibilities of a terminally-online rhinoceros. ⏤ Charlotte Simmons

Uglies

Photo via Netflix

Netflix’s Uglies imagines a world where everyone undergoes mandatory plastic surgery to achieve perfection — but no amount of medical intervention can fix the ugliness of this dystopian disaster. Despite Joey King’s valiant efforts to inject some life into her lead role, this misfire speeds through its 90-minute runtime like a runaway hoverboard, leaving character development and coherent worldbuilding in the dust. With three writers inefficiently cramming exposition down our throats, Laverne Cox trapped in cartoon villain mode, and set pieces desperately needing some makeup, there’s nothing worth saving in Netflix’s shallow, bland, and tasteless take on young adult dystopia. — Marco Vito Oddo

Argylle

Photo via Apple

For Matthew Vaughn, more is always more, and his latest attempt to launch a franchise, Argylle, is yet another convoluted spy thriller, this time about a novelist who writes spy thrillers. The plot betrays Vaughn’s attempt to over-correct criticisms of his recent films, which often feature unrefined plots seemingly designed to primarily kickstart a franchise. Rather than creating a movie with a defined beginning, middle, and end — avoiding his usual puzzling cliffhanger endings — Vaughn overloads this typical amnesiac-spy thriller with plot twists to create the illusion of depth.

But instead of heightening intrigue, these twists become increasingly predictable, culminating in a tepid ending that inspired nothing but indifference from me. Vaughn continues to overcomplicate things when he should be simplifying. This is why he keeps releasing misfires, and Argylle stands as one of the year’s most wasted opportunities. It only left me with a lingering sense of what could have been. I just hope Matthew Vaughn can return to one-offs like he did with Layer Cake. — Fred Onyango

Joker: Folie à Deux

Photo via Warner Bros. Discovery

After the success of its brilliant 2019 predecessor, I expected more of Joker: Folie à Deux. Making it part jukebox musical and part courtroom drama always felt risky, and, sure enough, it didn’t work. As expected, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga bring bags of talent and energy as the eponymous Arthur Fleck and Harleen Quinzel — and their chemistry isn’t terrible — but the story’s as dank as the fictional city it’s set in. I’ve run marathons, and this was more of an endurance test than any of them. It’s a tiresome slog that sometimes feels like it’s intentionally trying to irk its audience. — Kevin Stewart

Kraven- The Hunter

Photo via Sony Pictures

Kraven the Hunter had no business prowling into theaters as a full-fledged feature, because, let’s face it, no one was clamoring for this origin story. But Sony, ever the bold predator of Marvel’s rogues’ gallery, took the bait—and now Marvel can never undo the damage, even if the rights are reclaimed.

Despite having all the necessary ingredients—a strong tone, gripping source material, and a gifted cast—the movie feels like a hunter’s feast that is served cold and bland right off the factory line. At its core, Kraven himself is treated more like a glorified plot gadget than the protagonist of his own tale, slicing his way through a script that prevents him from developing into the complex antihero he could be. — Kopal Kumari

