If ‘The Apprentice’ wasn’t enough for you, a movie about Trump getting shot in the ear is in the works

We’ve only just come to terms with how a heartthrob like Sebastian Stan could transform so uncannily into Donald Trump and already there’s talk of another movie inspired by the former president.

That’s right, just weeks after the Stan-starring biopic The Apprentice hit cinemas, film producer Jon Peters is said to be working on a movie about the real-life assassination attempt on Trump, which, given all the chaos that has followed, is hard to believe took place only four months ago.

Peters — who is credited as a producer on films like A Star Is Born, Man of Steel, The Color Purple and Batman Returns — spoke of his plans to create a movie about the assassination attempt in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. According to the profile, Peter said he is in talks with Oliver Stone to direct the film, which would chronicle the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania that resulted in two deaths, left Trump with an injured ear, and spawned that inescapable photo of the former president with his fist up.

Stone certainly has experience in these kinds of movies, having helmed politically inspired projects like Platoon, which is based on the Vietnam War, and JFK, which likewise documents the assassination of the namesake president. “Oliver is an amazing writer, and I’m a good storyteller,” Peters told the publication of his choice of director, “I haven’t pitched it to anybody, [but] Netflix would be a perfect, perfect place.”

While, in the wake of The Apprentice, one might expect a complex examination of American politics, potential viewers of this Peters movie should not hold their breath. The producer is a longtime supporter of Trump, having endorsed him during this presidential race and describing him in THR interview as a “genius.” A genius who struggles to finish a sentence without tangent-ing into Hannibal Lecter, I guess?

Peters said that while Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris is “sweet,” he will still support the Republican candidate who “knows how to get it done.” With that, it should come as little surprise that the plot for Peters’ upcoming assassination movie has a clear conspiracy theory bent. The producer — who confidently told THR that the assassination attempt “was set up by the [Biden] government” — said the movie will follow Biden as a “little boy” who is “obsessed with Trump [because he] was always movie-star good-looking and rich.”

Between declarations of Trump being a good-looking genius and theories of an in-house assassination attempt, Peters’ potential film is sounding like the stuff of pure fiction, on par with Harry Potter. Perhaps preempting the backlash that might come from a conspiracy theory movie about the Trump shooting, Peters doubled-down on his belief that “it’s the government,” saying he “studied” the assassination attempt and is still convinced “it’s Biden.”

By now you’re probably wondering how on earth Peters managed to wrangle an Oscar-nominated director like Stone for this project, and that’s because he actually… didn’t. In response to being name-dropped by Peters as the film’s director, Stone told THR that he is “not working on an assassination movie or any other project with Jon Peters.”

That’s Hollwood-speak for what the heck are you talking about?, and it’s more proof that Peters lives in a land of make-believe. In this land, Trump is an attractive genius, and Oliver Stone agrees to work on conspiratorial movies with you. Who is going to tell Peters this land is a fantasy?

