Was Donald Trump’s assassination attempt really staged?

The presidential race was turned upside-down after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania. However, as details emerge, concerned citizens question the incident’s authenticity.

The dramatic scene unfolded as Trump was addressing supporters at a campaign event. Shots were reportedly fired, and the former president was swiftly escorted off stage by Secret Service agents. In a moment that has since become iconic, Trump raised his fist defiantly as he was led away, blood visible on his face. However, now that the initial shock has passed, people on social media are breaking down every frame of the available footage to uncover what truly happened.

Was Donald Trump ever in danger?

No lead car or motorcycles.



No speed on departure.



Only one agent with a visible ear piece for comms.



No immediate first aid.



Lots of sunglasses and confusion, however.



I’ve seen injured racehorses attended to better.



Lots does not add up here. — MineYoBiscuits (@Oxfarm) July 14, 2024

As footage of the incident circulates, skeptics have raised eyebrows over several peculiar aspects of the alleged assassination attempt. The Secret Service’s handling of the situation has come under particular scrutiny. Typically, in an active shooter scenario, agents prioritize covering the protectee’s head, neck, and torso. Yet, Trump was allowed to stand upright and even raise his fist defiantly, potentially exposing himself to further danger without paying to the very high possibility of there being more shooters.

This moment of bravado, reminiscent of Trump’s dramatic mask removal after his COVID-19 hospitalization, has fueled speculation about whether the incident was staged for political gain. The crowd’s surprisingly calm demeanor following the alleged shooting has also raised questions. In most active shooter situations, one would expect more panic and chaos, not the relatively composed reaction witnessed at the rally.

In addition, the motorcade’s departure lacked the urgency typically associated with emergency evacuations. There were no lead cars or motorcycles, and the vehicles did not appear to leave at high speed. Some observers have even noted a lack of immediate first aid provided to Trump on stage, which seems at odds with standard security protocols.

Finally, the author of the attack, Thomas Matthew Crooks, is reportedly affiliated with the Republican party. That means the assassination attempt didn’t come from one of Trump’s adversaries but from a supposed supporter.

This was far too reminiscent of the event we later learned was, in fact, staged by Trump when he returned from the hospital to the White House after having been hospitalized with COVID.



There he was, still wearing his mask…on the balcony of the White House…pausing to make… — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) July 14, 2024

Of course, while searching for the truth is always a valid endeavor, it’s essential not to let personal bias cloud your judgment. For instance, the supposed tardiness of the Secret Service response might be explained by the killer being neutralized almost immediately, voiding the need to follow a stricter protocol. Plus, a deception of this caliber would demand a highly experienced assassin who could shoot Trump in the ear while confidently missing his head. That doesn’t seem to be the case with 20-year-old Crooks. Lastly, Trump and his supporters are so used to a spectacle that everyone staying behind instead of running for their lives could just be a case of misjudgment and herd behavior.

The investigation of the assassination attempt on Trump is still ongoing, and we are bound to learn more details as days go by. Nevertheless, what can’t be argued is that the incident has already done wonders for Trump.

The assassination attempt empowers Donald Trump, no matter what the truth is

THIS IS THE MOST STAGED SHIT I’VE EVER SEEN. AN *ACTIVE SHOOTER* AND SECRET SERVICE JUST ALLOWS HIM TO STAND BACK UP FOR A FUCKING *FIST UP*?! THE CROWD JUST SITS BACK DOWN?? CROWD JUST SMILES AND TAKES PICTURES??? WTF https://t.co/gMTnIC3xhI — JAWN (@jawn) July 13, 2024

Regardless of the incident’s authenticity, its potential impact on Trump’s presidential aspirations cannot be ignored. The image of a defiant Trump, fist raised and face bloodied, has already become a powerful symbol for his supporters. This event could reshape the narrative of his campaign, boosting sympathy even among critics and energizing his base, who view him as a fearless leader standing firm in the face of danger.

As expected, the incident has dominated the news cycles, overshadowing other campaign issues and controversies. For those inclined to believe in deep-state conspiracies, this event will be perceived as further evidence of forces working against Trump, potentially fueling more fringe theories and galvanizing his most ardent supporters. Misinformation has always been a critical tool in Trump’s political strategy, and the assassination attempt can be used to feed all sorts of lies.

Democrats and Republicans alike have condemned the assassination attempt and showed Trump total support and compassion. This is the time for the nation to unite against violence and lock arms in favor of democracy. Unfortunately, with less than three months until the next Presidential elections, Trump’s assassination attempt is already being weaponized, with supporters rallying for revenge and adversaries trying to prove Trump was never in any danger. Despite the truth, this incident will have unprecedented consequences in the political landscape.

