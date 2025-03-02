Oscars 2025 Live Updates: How to watch, red carpet first looks, and more!

As if this year couldn’t throw us any more curveballs, it’s already time for the 2025 Oscars!

Yes, despite this year already feeling like it’s been 525,601 days long, it’s only March 2, which means the Oscars are here, kittens. It’s a tremendous night to be a Wicked fan, and not just because we’ll be getting a special performance from dazzling leads Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The film is also one of the most-nominated of the night, with 10 awards including Best Actress for Erivo, Best Supporting Actress for Grande, and Best Picture. (We won’t talk about Jon M. Chu’s missing nomination for Best Director.) Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist also has 10 nominations, trumped only by Netflix’s drug cartel musical Emilia Perez, which leads with 13.

Unfortunately for all involved with that production, the night is already mired in controversy thanks to lead star Karla Sofia Gascón. Gascón ⏤ the first openly transgender woman to be nominated for Best Actress ⏤ was found to have made disparaging comments on X about everything from Oscars themselves to the COVID-19 vaccine, world religions, and the Black Lives Matter movement. She also allegedly said negative things about fellow Best Actress nominee Fernanda Torres and Emilia Perez co-star Selena Gomez, though she later denied it. Zoe Saldaña, Gascón’s costar and a Best Supporting Actress nominee, told The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn’t have “any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group.” Gascón is expected to attend the event after skipping the SAGs and the Critics Choice Awards, so we can expect a fair amount of tension at the Emilia Perez table.

Tonight will also mark Conan O’Brien’s first time hosting the Oscars, which doesn’t feel real. (Has he not had this gig five times already?!) And while there will be many noteworthy presenters handing out Oscar statues to overjoyed winners, at last one famous face will sadly no longer be among them. It’s already shaping up to be a night to remember, so join us as we take you from the Red Carpet all the way through to the final award!

When and where can I watch the 2025 Oscars?

The 2025 Oscars will begin at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and will air live on ABC while simultaneously streaming live on Hulu.

Who’s hosting the 2025 Oscars?

This year’s show will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, who believe it or not is a first-time Oscars host!

Where are the Oscars taking place?

The ceremony will be taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Who’s presenting at the 2025 Oscars?

It’s only natural that everyone and their mother is given stage time at the Academy Awards, which is why this year you’ll be seeing more famous faces than ever. Take a look at this list:

Oppenheimer gods Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy

Best Support Actress winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Former spider-couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

The best Catwoman ever, Halle Berry

SNL legends Amy Poehler and Bowen Yang

Incoming Dumbledore John Lithgow

The View co-host and star of The Pagemaster, Whoopi Goldberg

Marvel royalty Scarlett Johansson

Samuel “I Wish I’d Never Starred in Secret Invasion” L. Jackson

New Disney princess Rachel Zegler and her evil queen, Gal Gadot

The First Wives Club legend Goldie Hawn

Knives Out breakout Ana de Armas

Very bad man Willem Dafoe (he knows what he did) (#NoWayHome)

This is Us ugly-cry harbinger Sterling K. Brown

Pirates of the Caribbean 4 star Penélope Cruz

Freaking OPRAH!

And we’re only scratching the surface!

Why is Harrison Ford no longer presenting at the 2025 Oscars?

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans (but fortunately for everyone who throughly detested Captain America: Brave New World), Harrison Ford had to step down from presenting at the 2025 Oscars after being diagnosed with shingles. Because the infection is serious and can worsen when not treated properly, Ford is understandably resting and recuperating. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Which actress has won the most Oscars?

It’s not Viola Davis. It’s not Cate Blanchett. It’s not even Meryl Streep. (How?!) Nope, the actress who still holds the award for most Oscar wins is Katharine Hepburn! Hepburn won four awards for Best Actress and remains the most decorated actress of all time. Both Meryl and Frances McDormand are hot on her tail, though, with three acting wins each.

Oscar’s most memorable moments

What better way to celebrate a new Oscars ceremony than by looking back at some classic moments of yore? Let’s start with easily the most embarrassing moment of all time ⏤ the time La La Land thought it had won Best Picture only to learn that it…..didn’t:

And let’s not forget the slap heard ’round the world:

Speaking of Wicked, who remembers the time John Travolta too an actual butcher’s knife to Idina Menzel’s name?

We’re still cringing about that one, John. Utterly embarrassing. Okay, on a lighter note ⏤ let’s take a peek at this 2013 performance featuring the cast of Les Misérables belting out a special Oscars rendition of “One Day More”:

With Whoopi Goldberg presenting tonight, who remembers her tribute to Moulin Rouge back when she hosted in 2002?

