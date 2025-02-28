How many Oscars did Gene Hackman win?

On Feb. 26, 2025, the world lost an absolute titan of cinema — Gene Hackman. At the age of 95, the actor passed away alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and even their pet dog, in what can only be described as a deeply tragic and mysterious set of circumstances.

Hackman and his wife were found deceased in separate rooms of their home, with no immediate signs of trauma or foul play. Authorities also ruled out the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning, a common cause in cases of simultaneous household deaths. Pills were found scattered near Arakawa, but investigators have yet to confirm any connection to the cause of death. Even the family dog was found dead, adding another layer of mystery to the case.

At this point, the official cause of death remains undetermined. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has classified the situation as “suspicious enough” to warrant further investigation, though they’ve emphasized that there’s no evidence of an intruder or external violence. While the circumstances surrounding his death are unsettling, they also create a moment for us to stop, reflect, and really appreciate the immense legacy he leaves behind.

Gene Hackman’s Oscar wins, explained

Gene Hackman grew up in a broken home, with his parents separating when he was young. He left home at the age of 16 and lied about his age to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served for four and a half years. After his military service, Hackman moved to New York City to pursue acting, attending the prestigious Pasadena Playhouse Theatre School. There, he met and befriended fellow actor Dustin Hoffman, and both were voted “Least Likely to Succeed.”

Despite this discouraging start, Hackman’s determination led him to Broadway, where he began his career in theatre. His breakthrough came with his role in Lilith (1964), followed by a more significant part in Bonnie and Clyde (1967), where he played Buck Barrow. His performance earned him two Academy Awards and both were more than deserved. His first win came in 1972 for The French Connection, where he played the gritty, no-nonsense Detective Popeye Doyle.

His second Oscar, for Best Supporting Actor, came over 20 years later in 1993 for Unforgiven, where he played the sadistic sheriff Little Bill Daggett. If anything, these wins highlight Hackman’s ability to reinvent himself over time. Some might argue that his performances, while solid, lacked the emotional vulnerability or transformative depth seen in contemporaries like Robert De Niro or Al Pacino. But that’s not to diminish his achievements. Hackman carved out a niche for himself as a dependable and grounded actor, which is no small feat in an industry that often prizes flashiness over substance.

And as we gear up for the Oscars 2025, it’s hard not to think about how someone like Hackman comes to define what it even means to win an Academy Award. But perhaps the best way to remember Hackman isn’t through awards, but by revisiting his films — the good, the great, and even the forgettable ones.

