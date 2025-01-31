There’s a golden rule about X: don’t piss off the Brazilians. If you thought the Swifties, Barbz, and the Beyhive were ruthless, think again! Unfortunately for Karla Sofia Gascón, she made the dastardly mistake of coming after Brazilian icon Fernanda Torres, and the netizens did not sit back idly.

Rushing to their beloved legend’s defense, Brazilians, in a joint effort with several Mexicans, went on a thrilling journey through Gascón’s past tweets, uncovering a ton of hateful comments filled with racism, bigotry, transphobia, and, believer it or not, a shout-out to none other than Hitler himself. As expected, several Brazilian-led accounts helped to spread the news all over social media faster than you can say “Mi Camino!”

If that wasn’t appalling enough, Gascón’s tirades online were directed at just about everybody who breathed. She dissed everyone from Adele, to BTS, to Miley Cyrus. In summary? Everybody caught the smoke!

Taking a look at the messy receipts… including a nod to Hitler!

it’s so insane that karla sofía gascón still has these tweets up. straight up have never seen tweets this racist from someone actively campaigning to win an ACADEMY AWARD. there are more than a dozen… pic.twitter.com/1rcNzkJXuo — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) January 30, 2025

The first thing to note is that Gascón’s tweets aren’t from decades ago. This isn’t a case of an adult actor being tried in the court of public opinion for tweets from their teenage years.

Kicking it off with a nod to Hitler for “his opinion of the Jews,” one of Gascón’s now-deleted tweets shared that her opinions “must be respected.” She shared that she had no idea what the uproar against Hitler was all about because, as far as she was concerned, he was entitled to feel the way he did about Jews. Talk about problematic. But that’s just the beginning…

Karla Sofia Gascón siendo Xenófoba, Islamofóbica, Racista, Clasista, haciendo apología de Hitler pic.twitter.com/L9GcmkDoJ9 — Manuel López 🇲🇽 (@Redmane_LB) January 31, 2025

Just five years ago, following the appalling murder of George Floyd, Gascón went on a long rant on Twitter, saying, “I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They’re all wrong.”

“Raise your hand if you’ve been victimized by Karla Sofía Gascón.”



Mexicans, Brazilians, Muslims, Catholics, Jews, lgbtq+, BTS, Adele, Asians, Blacks and Indigenous People: pic.twitter.com/Gj2SR7vCjP — Bec (@solo_bec) January 31, 2025

But Floyd wasn’t the only person who caught her ire. She had a lot to say about Muslims, with one tweet reading: “Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY.”

Another tweet at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic read, “The Chinese vaccine, apart from the mandatory chip, comes with two spring rolls, a cat that moves its hand, 2 plastic flowers, a pop-up lantern, 3 telephone lines and one euro for your first controlled purchase.”

pressing “translate” on a karla sofía gascón tweet pic.twitter.com/lxdW6FrIwv — Norma Dykemond (@miladydewinter) January 30, 2025

These are just some of many tweets unearthed by journalist Sarah Hagi in a damning thread exposing Gascón’s tweets against Muslims, Christians, and various racial groups.

Karla Sofía Gascón is such a raging racist that she saw Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung winning Oscars and complained that it’s become an “Afro-Korean festival” pic.twitter.com/wRCwiG8d2f — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) January 30, 2025

Gascón also targeted Adele after her weight loss, called Miley Cyrus a “man with a mustache,” and in 2021, claimed that everytime she was on Twitter, she was confronted by news from “those f–king Chinese BTS members.” And after Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung’s wins at the Oscars, she labeled it an “Afro-Korean festival.” Yikes!

Karla Sofia Gascón messed with the wrong fandom

Karla Sofia Gascon could have potentially broken an #Oscars rule by trying to harm the image of her competitor, Fernanda Torres, in an interview:



“There are people who work with Fernanda Torres who speak badly about me and Emilia Perez."



Gascon’s comments are still unfounded.… pic.twitter.com/yQqUB2Pd56 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 29, 2025

For a while now, Jacques Audiard was taking the brunt of the flack for the incredibly polarizing Emilia Perez movie, but it looks like Gascón wanted a piece of the pie. As the first openly trans actress to be nominated for an Oscar, she made a fatal mistake when she said some shady comments about fellow Best Actress nominee Fernanda Torres, whose latest movie I’m Still Here is currently also on the Oscar path after winning a Golden Globe.

In an interview with Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Gascón took a jab at her fellow nominee, stating “I have never, at any point, said anything bad about Fernanda Torres or her movie. However, there are people working with her who are tearing me and Emilia Pérez down. That says more about their movie than mine.”

In case you need a quick recap, Emilia Perez is a movie set in Mexico, and Selena Gomez, the only Mexican in the lead cast, was heavily criticized for her Spanish. It’s also a musical with some pretty awful music.

Karla Sofía Gascón listing out ethnic groups she has a problem with pic.twitter.com/IdXdqY6J4G — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) January 30, 2025

While critics seem to adore the film, it has consistently been torn apart by audiences, particularly from Mexican and LGBTQ communities, who rightfully saw it as a vanity project by a cis French creator who willfully did little research on the cultures and communities he claimed to be representing.

Many have since called for Gascón’s nominations and awards to be revoked and the actress has attempted to apologize. Her apology read, “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

It’s safe to say though, that nobody’s buying it! At the very least, take her nod away and give it to the deserving Angelina Jolie! In the aftermath of Gascón’s exposed social media history, the actress has deactivated her X account.

