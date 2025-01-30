Forgot password
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Fernanda Torres attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Photos by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘This is good for Demi Moore’: The Best Actress Oscar race heats up as Karla Sofia Gascón accuses Fernanda Torres’s camp of sabotage

This Oscar season has started with plenty of drama.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|

Published: Jan 30, 2025 02:42 pm

Emilia Pérez’s awards journey is riddled with controversy. Now, Karla Sofia Gascón, the Best Actress nominee for the musical, is adding more fuel to the fire — this time for possibly breaking a sacred Oscar rule.

In an interview with the Brazilian magazine Folha de São Paulo, Gascón accused Fernanda Torres’s team of attempting to sabotage Emilia Perez’s already tainted reputation by speaking negatively about the film. “I have never, at any point, said anything bad about Fernanda Torres or her movie. However, there are people working with her who are tearing me and Emilia Pérez down. That says more about their movie than mine.”

This kind of statement during Emilia Perez’s promotional period and Oscar campaign couldn’t have come at a worse time. According to the Academy Awards’ Campaign Promotional Regulations, individuals directly associated with the Academy are not allowed to “share misleading or false information about a motion picture, performance, or achievement.”

However, Variety has reported that 52-year-old Gascón did not violate any Oscar rules following her clarification of the remarks. “I was referencing the toxicity and violent hate speech on social media that I sadly continue to experience,” the Spanish actress stated. “Fernanda has been a wonderful ally, and no one directly associated with her has been anything but supportive and hugely generous.”

Emilia Perez
Image via Netflix

This, however, hasn’t stopped fans from rallying behind Torres, for one simple reason: The 59-year-old Brazilian actress herself has publicly showered Gascón with compliments. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Torres urged kindness toward the Emilia Pérez star, after she recalled feeling overwhelmed at a party at the Château Marmont, surrounded by Hollywood stars — until Gascón stepped in to support her.

“I was feeling a bit out of place at the party, like a fish out of water,” Torres began. “Then suddenly, Karla Sofía Gascón — the actress from Emilia Pérez, the first trans woman nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars — grabbed me by the arm. She took me by the hand and introduced me to everyone.” Torres followed her story with a series of heartfelt compliments.

At the end of the video, Torres once again advocated for kindness toward Gascón and all the female nominees. “Let’s not mistreat anyone or create conflicts, pitting us against one another, for God’s sake. I am forever grateful for Sofía Gascón. She’s wonderful in Emilia Pérez,” she said, before concluding with, “Let’s not feed hate. And I want to say, Karla Sofía Gascón, I love you forever — a most generous, talented woman who deserves all of our love.”

At the same time, an eagle-eyed fan pointed out that while Torres’ camp may not have directly campaigned against Emilia Pérez — not that it needed any more bad press — Marcelo Rubens Paiva, the author of the book that inspired I’m Still Here, has accused the Emilia Pérez‘s team of actively campaigning for the award.

In a tweet, Paiva claimed, “Netflix, the producer of the film Emilia Perez, has been organizing trips and hosting periodic parties for Oscar voters.”

While this is undeniably not the greatest press for either Torres’ I’m Still Here, or Gascóns’ Emilia Pérez, some fans managed to find a silver lining in the middle of this debacle: Demi Moore’s future at the Oscars. “This is good for Demi! Not that she needed the help, but her best actress win is still secure,” said a fan on X. Leave it to Moore’s friends to find some positive energy amidst all of this.

