LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central)
Photo by Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central
Category:
News
Celebrities

Even amid Oscar buzz, Demi Moore’s ‘central mission’ is Bruce Willis’s ‘peace and comfort’ during dementia battle

Demi Moore truly couldn't be any more different from Elizabeth Sparkles.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 06:14 am

Demi Moore‘s role in The Substance might be on its way to earning her the biggest achievement of her career: an Academy Award. However, this excitement is still secondary to the 62-year-old’s real priority: her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

The Substance premiered in theaters on October 31, and its unique blend of idiosyncratic storytelling and social critique has made it the kind of film that resonates with the Academy — surprisingly. So much so that Variety has even named Moore as a frontrunner for the prestigious Best Actress category for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards. If she wins, it would mark the first Oscar of her career, after being in the industry since 1981 and often regarded as one of Hollywood’s most underrated actresses.

However, a close source recently revealed to In Touch that while the pinnacle of her career may be within reach, Moore’s priorities remain elsewhere — specifically with Bruce Willis. The couple, who married in 1987 and separated in 2000, share three children together and have maintained a strong friendship despite their divorce. Willis’ declining health, however, has reportedly been Moore’s “central focus” for some time now, highlighting her enduring care and dedication to him.

“Keeping Bruce comfortable and keeping his spirits up has become the central mission of Demi’s life,” said the close inside source. “No amount of Oscar chatter or red carpet galas is going to keep Demi from the weekly time she spends with Bruce, especially during the holiday season.”

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, a language disorder that affects communication. A year later, the actor received a formal diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition that tragically shortened his life expectancy significantly. Since the diagnosis, Demi Moore has been a constant source of support for Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, dedicating weekly time to be with the Die Hard actor. According to a close friend, not even the excitement surrounding Moore’s potential Oscar win will interfere with the limited time they have together.

“Demi’s had an incredible year, but what’s really interesting is how gracefully she’s handling all the new attention and awards buzz while also keeping Bruce’s peace and comfort at the very top of her list of priorities,” the friend shared. The source also mentioned that despite Willis’ communication abilities being significantly limited, the two have maintained a close bond. In fact, Moore is “convinced she’s making a difference by staying by his side, even though he’s not able to communicate much beyond a chuckle or a warm grin.”

The friend emphasized that the 62-year-old actress views their time together as “absolutely necessary,” and many fans believe they understand why. According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, the life expectancy for someone with FTD is typically between 7 to 13 years after diagnosis. It’s clear that Moore is doing her best to make the most of the time they have left while honoring the deep connection they’ve shared over the years. “Bruce deserves to be appreciated and surrounded by his family during this difficult period,” the source added in a final note to The Mirror.

