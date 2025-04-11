New video reveals guard realized nightclub roof collapse moments before over 100 killed

Recently uncovered video footage gives disturbing details about what happened right before the terrible roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This disaster killed at least 221 people, including MLB star Octavio Dotel, and hurt hundreds more. The video shows a security guard working near the stage where merengue singer Rubby Pérez and his band were performing.

The guard is seen making urgent hand movements and using his flashlight, seemingly trying to warn the performers about the danger that was about to happen. The video from TMZ records the guard’s actions just seconds before the roof fell. He gestures toward the band members behind Pérez, then shines his flashlight at them, apparently saying something.

Right after that, he points the flashlight upward at the nightclub’s ceiling as if trying to show that the roof was about to give way. His actions make it clear that he knew the structure was failing moments before it collapsed onto the crowd below. Since the video has no sound, we don’t know exactly what he is saying, but the images show the sequence of events clearly.

Nightclub guard almost potentially prevented deaths and injuries

The roof collapse happened early Tuesday morning, turning the lively nightclub into a scene of panic and destruction. People at the concert tried to run away as debris fell, and other videos and photos that have since appeared show this chaos.

The image below shows a part of the clip shown by TMZ, where the guard notices an issue above and uses his flashlight to show the issue to someone outside the camera’s view. Unfortunately, it was not fast enough.

Photo by TMZ

At first, officials said over 100 people had died, but that number has sadly gone up to at least 221, and it might still rise as rescue teams keep searching. Hundreds more were injured, some with minor wounds and others in critical condition, with many still in the hospital days later. The size of the tragedy has stunned the country, making it one of the worst disasters in the Dominican Republic’s recent history.

Among the dead were several well-known people, including the famous merengue singer Rubby Pérez, former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, and Nelsy Cruz, the sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz. The deaths of these well-respected figures made the tragedy even more painful for the country and for people around the world who knew them.

After the collapse, emergency teams responded quickly, with rescue workers searching nonstop for survivors buried under the wreckage. The immediate rescue effort included many ambulances, firefighters, and specialized rescue teams. They used dogs, thermal cameras, and other advanced tools to find and pull out victims. Local rescue workers were joined by international teams who arrived within days to help with the recovery.

Understanding how quickly everything happened is key to figuring out what led to the disaster. The Jet Set nightclub was holding its regular “Jet Set Monday” music event. Pérez started performing late Monday night, and the roof collapsed during his show. Emergency calls started coming in to 911 within minutes of the collapse. Early reports didn’t show how bad things really were, but as rescue teams kept working, the full horror of the situation became clear.

An investigation is now underway to find out why the roof collapsed. A team of experts, including both local and international specialists, is examining the building’s structure and what might have caused the disaster. So far, no official findings have been released, but possible reasons being discussed include construction mistakes or poor maintenance.

