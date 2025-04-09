Funeral plans for family of MLB star Octavio Dotel killed in nightclub tragedy revealed

Man are heartbroken over the death of former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel. Dotel died when the roof of a nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, suddenly collapsed on April 8, 2025. The disaster killed at least 124 people, including Dotel, former minor league player Tony Blanco, and Nelsy Cruz, the sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.

As reported by ESPN, Hundreds were hurt and many were killed when the roof gave way during a merengue concert at the Jet Set nightclub. Rescue teams worked for more than a full day to pull people from the wreckage, saving 145 survivors. Officials are still trying to figure out why the roof collapsed.

Dotel was 51 years old and had a successful 15-year career in Major League Baseball, playing for 13 different teams. He started in the big leagues with the New York Mets in 1999 and became a reliable pitcher for many clubs. His biggest accomplishment was winning the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. Over his career, he recorded 109 saves and maintained a 3.78 ERA, proving himself as a strong relief pitcher.

Dotel’s family has shared details about his funeral arrangements, per TMZ. A service will be held at a funeral home in the Dominican Republic, followed by a Christian burial on Thursday, April 10th. His family plans to honor his life and legacy in the days ahead. The outpouring of grief shows just how much Dotel meant to the baseball world and beyond, as people remember his passion for the game and his lively spirit.

The announcement of Dotel’s death shocked the baseball world. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was deeply saddened by the loss and emphasized how closely tied baseball is to the Dominican Republic. He also shared his sympathies with the loved ones of all the victims. The MLB Players Association released a statement offering support, specifically mentioning the pain felt by the families of Dotel, Blanco, and Nelson Cruz, whose sister also died in the collapse.

Several of Dotel’s former teams, including the Astros, Mets, and Cardinals, shared messages of sorrow and support. Dotel’s best years were with the Houston Astros (2000 to 2004), where he was a major part of one of the best bullpens in baseball. His agent, Dan Horwits, said Dotel was always full of energy and positivity, both in baseball and in everyday life, and that he left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Along with Dotel, Tony Blanco—a former minor league player who appeared in 56 games for the Washington Nationals in 2005—was also killed in the collapse. Blanco played professionally for 17 years, including stints in Japan and the Dominican Republic. His son, Tony Blanco Jr., is currently a player in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league system.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the nightclub roof to collapse, hoping to bring some clarity to this terrible event.

