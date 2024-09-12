Is Demi Moore still married to Bruce Willis?

Many actors couple up with other actors since they share the same interests and skills, but only some become true Hollywood golden couples. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are part of the latter category, their status securing them as one of the most beloved celebrity pairings, but are they still married?

Recommended Videos

With impressive careers on their own, the Ghost actress and the Die Hard star married in 1987. The couple met that year at a screening for the film Stakeout, which starred neither of them. However, it starred Moore’s former fiancé, actor Emilio Estevez, from whom she had split several months before because of infidelity. A few weeks after the film’s premiere, Moore started dating Willis.

Their relationship turned serious fast because, four short months later, the couple got married. Willis and Moore got hitched in Las Vegas, at the Golden Nugget hotel. In her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Moore explained the decision to get married so expeditiously. “We were moving to the gambling tables when Bruce said, ‘I think we should get married.’ We’d been joking about it on the flight there, but suddenly it didn’t seem like he was kidding.” The Hollywood power couple got married again a month later in a gathering of their family and friends, with Little Richard officiating the ceremony. With such an intense romance, one of the most popular questions is if the two are still together.

Are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore still together?

Shortly after getting married, in August 1988, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis welcomed their first baby together, daughter Rumer. In 1991, they welcomed Scout, and in 1994, welcomed their third daughter, Tallulah. Despite their whirlwind romance, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are no longer married, and they split in June 1998, and their divorce was finalized in October 2000.

In 1990, the couple proved their star power when their films, Ghost and Die Hard 2, occupied the number one and number two spots at the box office. The record wasn’t replicated by another Hollywood married couple until 2024, when Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine bested Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us for number one.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore continued to be amicable despite their split, and managed the extraordinary feat of truly becoming friends. The couple often showed support for one another and accepted each other’s blended families, as both found new partners. The couple self-isolated together with their children during the COVID pandemic, and continued to celebrate big events together. As the family announced Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis, and later his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Moore has become one of his support systems, alongside his wife, Emma Heming, and continued to be there for him.

How many times was Demi Moore married?

Demi Moore was married three times. Before tying the knot with Willis in Vegas, she was married to singer Freddy Moore. They got married on Feb. 8, 1981, when she was barely 18, and the singer was 30, after recently divorcing his first wife. They separated in 1983. After separating from Willis, Moore started dating That ’70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher, whom she married on Sept. 24, 2005. After many months of media speculation, Moore announced in Nov. 2011 she and Kutcher were separating. Kutcher filed for divorce on Dec. 21, 2012, and Moore filed response papers in March 2013. Their divorce was finalized on Nov. 26, 2013.

Despite being married two more times, she didn’t maintain the same relationship with her exes the way she does with Willis, proving they put their differences aside for their three children and truly honored their relationship by becoming friends.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy