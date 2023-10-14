How is Bruce Willis doing? Bruce Willis’ latest health update

In March 2022, the world was surprised to find out that beloved action movie star Bruce Willis would be retiring from the industry, but most shocking of all was the reason why. Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that can result from a traumatic head injury or stroke, and which greatly impacts one’s ability to communicate and understand language. In the wake of the revelation, the Golden Raspberry Awards rightfully retracted the ignoble award they’d attributed him for his final performance because it would be blatantly unfair, if not downright insensitive, to give a Razzie to an actor whose performance was affected by a medical condition that’s obviously outside of their control.

Earlier this year, in Feb. 2023, another saddening news came out regarding the Die Hard actor’s health: Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a less common form of the disease. Although, unlike Alzheimer’s, FTD does not affect memory as much, it can affect behavior, personality, communication capabilities, attention, and some physical faculties.

More recently, both his wife and dedicated caretaker, Emma Heming Willis, as well as Glenn Gordon Caron, creator of the 1980s series Moonlighting (which has recently been added to the streamer Hulu), have commented on Willis’ health and how he’s been doing.

Screengrabs via TODAY/Youtube.

On Sept. 25, Emma Hemming Willis bravely went on Today to give an exclusive interview. Although she has spoken on her social media about her and her family’s struggles and challenges in dealing with her husband’s condition, this is the first time that Willis’ wife went on TV to offer her first-hand perspective on the situation and what it’s like to be there for someone suffering from the progressive disease. Hemming Willis was joined on the couch by Susan Dickinson, one of the best people to speak on the subject of frontotemporal dementia as she is the CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Regarding the couple’s two young daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, and how they have been facing the situation as a family, Hemming Willis commendably said:

“The most important thing was to be able for us to say what the disease was, explain what it is, ‘cause when you know what the disease is from a medical standpoint, it sort of all makes sense. So, it was important that we let them know what it is because I don’t want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad’s diagnosis or for any form of dementia.”

With there not being enough awareness or open humane discussion about the true nature of dementia, Hemming Willis is not only advocating on behalf of her husband but also for millions of people who have to live with the disease as well as their families who are also unavoidably affected. According to her, it is “hard to know” what Willis’ perception of his own condition is, and whether he even understands everything that’s going on.

Speaking with The New York Post, Glenn Gordon Caron referred to a conversation he had with the actor a while back about the 1980s ABC series Moonlighting. The director said that he could tell Willis was excited about the series’ revival with its addition to the streaming service. Since they spoke about it, Willis has become less and less communicative, something Caron, who tries to pay the actor a visit at least once a month, is also able to ascertain.

He told the outlet: “The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest.”

In the end, Caron also added that, although Willis is “still Bruce,” and one can be grateful for that, “the joie de vivre is gone.”

Due to nature’s indiscriminately cruel hand, something of Willis has been lost, however, his impact on the world and our collective memories cannot be forgotten. One need only look back on the actor’s career, with over a hundred movie titles to his name, to renew their faith in the fact that this is a man who is larger than his disease, no matter how advanced it gets.

Regardless of whether he’s away from the cameras and the public eye, Bruce has and will continue to have an unequivocal place in the hearts of many. As his partner stated towards the end of the aforementioned TV interview: “He’s the gift that keeps on giving. Love, patience, resilience… so much. […] You know, [for] me to be out here doing this, this is not my comfort zone, but this is the power of Bruce.”