How old is Emma Heming Willis?

Ever since news broke of Bruce Willis’ retirement from acting as a result of his aphasia diagnosis last year, his spouse Emma Heming Willis has been giving fans consistent updates on the action star’s condition, which unfortunately took a turn for the worse about a month before his 68th birthday.

It would appear that Heming Willis has been looking after her husband and two children as best she can be given the circumstances, and recently took to Instagram to share how difficult Bruce’s illness has been to cope with for her and her family.

Emma Heming Willis is Bruce Willis’ second spouse – the pair married in 2009, and have two children together. The Die Hard star was previously married to actor Demi Moore and had three children before their split in the year 2000. Heming Willis is a model and founded a skincare company called CocoBaba.

Emma Heming Willis’ age

Photo via Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis was born on June 18, 1978, making the model 44 years of age. Bruce Willis, meanwhile, recently celebrated his 68th birthday and was born on March 19, 1955, making the age gap between the couple 24 years. They welcomed two children into the world a few years after getting married – Mabel Ray in 2012, and Evelyn Penn in 2014.

Emma Heming Willis has kept fans of the action star in the loop about his aphasia over the course of the past year, but last month she offered an update that her husband had received a more concrete diagnosis, that being frontotemporal dementia.