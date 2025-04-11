Jennifer Garner saves the day as Jennifer Lopez agrees to be ‘friends’ with ’emotional roller-coaster’ Ben Affleck

Marvel might not have given Jennifer Garner a proper chance to be a superhero, but at the end of the day, it may have saved the sinking boat that was her, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s expired love triangle.

Now, rumors have been flying left and right about how broken-hearted Lopez has been over her split from Affleck and how Garner is all but ready to fall into her ex-husband’s arms. The latter sounds exceptionally impossible since she has experienced the unhinged and chaotic version of The Flash star, and one would think that would be enough to stop any errant thoughts of reconciliation in their tracks, especially when she has a beau like John Miller. As for JLo, she did what Garner has sidestepped – she got back together with Affleck after breaking their engagement all those years ago. She couldn’t be that eager to do it all over again for the third time.

So, that’s when The Post dug out a source who painted a much different picture.

“I’d say they’re both relieved to be done with him. Ben’s an emotional roller coaster. He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer [Lopez] again recently. The two Jennifers are actually friends. They bonded over co-parenting their kids. I don’t know why the press feels they have to pit women against each other.”

The source alleged that both Jennifers have learned their lesson and have no desire whatsoever to bring Affleck back into their lives.

But a clean break from the actor is not entirely possible for his two ex-wives. He has three kids with Garner, who are practically besties with JLo’s twins. And for the sake of her children, she needs Affleck to be on good terms with Lopez, enough to ensure that the “On The Floor” singer’s kids remain in touch with her three kids. So, even if Garner is not directly mediating the tense union, it is her kids – the ones she didn’t stop from mingling with her ex-husband’s then-new wife’s kids with her ex,

As per an In Touch source, Garner and Affleck are “very sensitive to the fact that [J. Lo’s] twins Max and Emme are very close to Ben’s kids.” JLo has agreed to put their differences aside for the kids and is allegedly ready to give their co-parenting relationship a chance.

“If they can’t stand to be in the same room as each other it’s going to make that very tough, so they’ve agreed to do what it takes to get on better terms. Before they got back together they were genuinely friends and they’d love to get back to that.”

Now, exes putting on big smiles in public for the sake of cameras is common, but if we ever see JLo, Affleck, and Garner enjoying a quiet dinner while their kids interact and look genuinely happy, we will know the kind of compromises that went into making that happen.

