When love took a backseat, Jennifer Lopez confessed she would watch Ben Affleck and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs die

Celebrity breakups can be massively publicized, but rarely do any opt to get ugly for the public to see. The most harrowing splits still see both parties trying to be civil to each other for the sake of their reputation, choosing to spin the age-old excuse of “irreconcible difference” as the reason for their love story coming to an end. But that facade slips sometimes, and celebs let the world know what they really think about their ex.

Now, Jennifer Lopez has had her fair share of breakups. Some she got over quickly, some she ditched because they brought controversy to her otherwise pristine career, and some left their mark. Though the “On The Floor” singer has always chosen to move forward by putting the drama and the heartbreaks in the past, is it that easy for her to get over an ex and forgive the pain they may or may not have caused her?

Accepting the answer to be yes becomes a little difficult when you remember that during an interview, JLo shocked many by declaring she would let Ben Affleck and Sean “Diddy” Combs die even if she had the means to save them. This sequence unfolded while she was answering host Kurt Alexander aka Big Boy’s awkward question on L.A.’s Power 106 station in March 2014, which described her being on a raft in the middle of the ocean when she discovers two people floating. In this imaginary scenario, Lopez only had enough room to save one of them and her candidates here were Affleck and Diddy.

Now, she could have given a simple answer, picked either or just claim they would manage with three people on the raft. But JLo appeared to have let her inner voice take the helm for a hot second.

“I’d let both those mother****rs drown!”

Soon realizing what had slipped pass her momentarily lax filters, Lopez quickly tried to defuse the situation with a charming smile and the assertion she was “joking.” “Ben, Puffy, you know I love you. You know it!” she added.

Well, whether Lopez’s imaginary wrath aimed at her former boyfriends at the time — she got married to Affleck in 2022, separated in 2024, and got officially divorced in 2025 — was real or not, many knew it was completely unjustified. She dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001, living in a relationship that became dangerously controversial at the time and continues to be a thorn in her side as the disgraced rapper faces allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, assault, and whatnot.

As for Affleck, she and the Good Will Hunting actor were engaged to get married — the first time around, when they dated from 2002 to 2004 — and she publicly called their split her “first real heartbreak.”

Luckily, Affleck and Diddy will never know if Lopez will let them drown without lifting a finger, that is, unless the universe suddenly starts following Big Boy’s script.

