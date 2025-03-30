Jennifer Lopez takes big step to build life away from Ben Affleck who ended their marriage to avoid ‘risking his sobriety’

In February 2025, Bennifer 2.0, the hope of many hopeless romantics out there, came to a final and official end as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce was finalized. But the rumors didn’t end — that of Affleck already putting the “On the Floor” singer in his past and picking Jennifer Garner, as well as not-so-quiet whispers that he left her to avoid bringing his “worst nightmare” to life.

Now, JLo reportedly claims the combination of these rumors or even the knowledge that her ex went running back to his ex the second they separated isn’t bothering her and is definitely not the reason she has purchased a $21 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, that is a hour’s drive away from the Good Will Hunting actor’s home in Brentwood. This hefty investment comes at a time when the couple is already struggling to sell their Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased for $60 million and have now put on the market for $68 million.

According to Cara Ameer, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, the ex-couple is selling at a loss since the price won’t cover the renovations they made and other investments in the house. What makes their dilemma worse is how they have not been able to find a seller even though it has been on sale since 2024. And yet, Lopez, who reportedly paid more for the mansion and is thus set to incur more loss, still went ahead and bought a brand new house.

Anyway, guess who else lives in Brentwood? That’s right, Garner.

But as per an insider close to Lopez, getting away from Affleck wasn’t the reason she purchased the new mansion. As shared with DailyMail.com, she simply “wanted to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city and have a more relaxed home life in Hidden Hills.” According to the source, it had “nothing to do” with Lopez wanting to put her past behind as she is “OK” with Affleck, Garner, and their regular paparazzi clicks.

But even if JLo did it all to get away from Affleck, it would be understandable as their emotional distance has done nothing to put a stopper on alleged comments from her ex that paint her as the villain in their story. As per a Radar Online report, the actor reportedly chose to end their “incredibly overwhelming” marriage since JLo’s lavish lifestyle was testing his “risking his sobriety,” which has already been on shaky ground since the late 2010s. So, apparently, to avoid this “temptation” and to ensure his “worst nightmare — a relapse” doesn’t happen, he walked away from the second chance they had given to their love story.

