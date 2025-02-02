Another Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner break up? Because whispers of her boyfriend slamming their ‘growing’ bond are getting louder

They say jealousy is the fear of comparison and it might be very applicable to John Miller’s situation right now.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s current situation is widely known – the Good Will Hunting star is once again single post his split (and now a finalized divorce) from Jennifer Lopez. And in this trying time, he is once again (like always) leaning on his ex-wife Garner and their kids, which includes spending almost all holidays with her and getting snapped with the Deadpool and Wolverine star during several public outings.

Since, Miller’s girlfriend of five years, aka Garner, has gotten pretty close to her ex-husband, it has long been theorized that the man is probably not happy with the situation, especially since he appears not to be a part of their “family.” Considering that Affleck and Garner have an indelible past as husband and wife, it is expected that the businessman is probably struggling with the idea that the exes’ bond could get in the way of his romance with Garner.

As per a source and their hard-hitting words, this could very much be true.

An insider familiar with the situation told Page Six that the Cali Group chairman, 47, is no longer “thrilled” about the exes spending more time together. “[Miller] knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship,” said the source.

Although it’s justifiable that Garner, 52, has been consoling Affleck, also 52, over his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, 55, Miller still feels jealous. “Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving,” the source said before pointing out that this is making Miller flee like he’s the “third wheel.”

And it’s not just the holiday get-togethers that are allegedly making the businessman feel jealous over the kind of relationship they share. According to the insider, the former Daredevil co-stars now “text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years.” With such closeness, it would be easy to understand why Miller might not be able to help but question his significance in Garner’s life.

“It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship,” said the insider, who also pointed out that Miller is particularly not “threatened” by the idea that Garner and Affleck might get back together again. Instead, he is feeling jealous because of how the two Hollywood stars seem to “have a strong connection and friendship,” while ejecting him from their happy bubble.

Reports recently claimed the 13 Going on 30 actress and the Argo actor have been “spending more time together” as they have allegedly gotten “closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce.” Garner and Affleck were married between 2005 and 2015. Since splitting, they’ve decided to focus on co-parenting their three kids — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.

Their dynamics as co-parents shifted when Affleck rekindled his romance with Lopez and even tied the knot with her in 2022. But when Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, things shifted again in a way that brought Garner and Affleck back together, not romantically, but their reunion definitely sent the gossip mills into overdrive.

It is only logical to take this source supposedly spilling Miller’s feelings with a grain of salt, but if there is even a shred of truth to these words, Affleck might see himself sidelined as Garner, despite harboring a soft spot for her ex, will most probably not ditch her beau for the man.

