Are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck back together? She may have finally hit Jennifer Lopez where it hurts

It seemed too good to be true, and indeed it was. In the last two months, Hollywood stars and former couple Ben Affleck (Air, Gone Girl) and Jennifer Garner (Deadpool & Wolverine) have spent quite some time together, and fans of the couple couldn’t help but start speculating about whether their flame was rekindling.

Recommended Videos

But some bad news has arrived for BenJen fans.

According to InTouch, an insider close to the actress quashed rumors by bluntly stating that “They’re not getting back together.” The unnamed source also added that the stories have been a source of amusement for the Alias and 13 Going on 30 star: “Jen laughs off those rumors, even though that’s the Hollywood ending everyone hopes for.”

It would certainly be a Hollywood ending: Jen and Ben were married for thirteen years and had three children together. In the rom-com world (that both actors populated throughout their careers), they would realize they love each other seven years after their divorce, especially after spending so much time together like they are doing.

But it already didn’t work out once. Yep, we are talking about the ill-fated Bennifer that reunited decades after their failed relationship, only to part ways for good. In fact, if Affleck and Garner are indeed not plotting a romantic reunion, his choosing to still spend time with his former ex (while allegedly ignoring the expectations of his current ex to work it all out amicably) doesn’t really paint a pretty picture for Lopez, who is being shunned by The Flash actor in favor of his first ex-wife.

Hopefully, this is the extent of the insult Lopez has to bear.

During Thanksgiving, Ben, Jen, and their kids took part in an initiative called Midnight Mission, which serves free meals to homeless people in downtown L.A.’s Skid Row community. They wore matching aprons and, afterward, Ben joined Jen and their kids for Thanksgiving dinner. At the time, a source told Life&Style that the couple “developed a mutual respect” and that they were “closer than ever.”

However, the InTouch source suggests that their new level of relationship just means that they are taking the task of raising their kids seriously. The source went on to say that “Jen is still dating John [Miller] and Ben is very supportive of that. Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time. They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how coparenting should work.”

On the other hand, things don’t seem to be running too smoothly when it comes to his pending divorce from Lopez. The former Batman might not be parting ways as nicely as he could — or at least he’s sending the singer mixed signals. In a recent interview with British Vogue, J-Lo referred to some “hardships” during this process but also revealed that her approach to it is to ask herself what she can learn from the experience and “come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable and kind of evolve and grow.”

Even though the new source has provided a grim update when it comes to the future of BenJen, we’re yet to hear from the ex-couple themselves. At the very least, the two are enjoying each other’s company, their dynamic works for their kids, and as far as we know, John Miller has no issues with it. As for the possibility of this tentative union evolving into something else, we’ll have to wait for time to tell. If Bennifer could happen after 20 years, what is stopping BenJen?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy