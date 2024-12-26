Ben Affleck is seemingly sending Jennifer Lopez mixed signals by doing this sweet gesture for Christmas despite divorce

Ben Affleck’s Christmas gift for Jennifer Lopez is raising eyebrows, leaving fans questioning his true feelings for the singer-actress amid their ongoing divorce drama.

The Gone Girl star, 52, seemingly went the extra mile to find the perfect present for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, despite their very public split. Sources told Page Six on Tuesday, Dec. 24, that Affleck purchased “an autographed Marlon Brando book” from the exclusive West Hollywood bookstore, Mystery Pier Books. The bookstore’s owner, Louis Jason, confirmed Affleck stopped by his Sunset Blvd. shop and picked out “a few books,” including the thoughtful keepsake for JLo. But what really has people talking is the sentimental meaning behind the gift.

“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” an insider told Page Six. While the estranged couple reportedly focused their holiday presents on their kids, Affleck’s gesture stood out. “The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well,” the source noted.

“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings,” the insider added. Fans speculate that Affleck might be feeling nostalgic about their decades-long connection. After all, they weren’t just any ex-couple. Affleck and Lopez’s rollercoaster relationship began all the way back in 2002 after they starred together in Gigli. They quickly became Hollywood’s golden couple, famously getting engaged in November of that year, only to split in January 2004.

But the love story didn’t end there. The pair shocked the world when they rekindled their romance in 2021, got engaged for a second time in April 2022, and tied the knot in a whirlwind two-part wedding that summer. However, things took a sharp turn when Lopez filed for divorce on their supposed second wedding anniversary this past August.

Even with their romantic chapter seemingly closed, Affleck and Lopez are reportedly determined to stay connected, especially when it comes to their blended families. “Ben and Jennifer are still connected, and they do communicate when it involves their kids,” a source said, stressing their commitment to co-parenting. Affleck shares three children — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her other ex, Marc Anthony.

Despite their decision to remain friends, Affleck and Lopez have been making headlines for the way they handle their relationship post-split. Sources claimed there’s drama between them and Garner’s also involved as she allegedly wanted the two to work on their marriage. The 13 Going on 30 actress has been very supportive of her ex-husband since the breakup announcement.

On the other hand, J.Lo has been leaning on her mom, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez, amid her divorce from the Academy Award-winning actor. Earlier this December, she even thanked Lupe for always “being there for me.” For now, Lopez feels stuck in her divorce with Affleck, but she’s reportedly learning from the “hardships” that come with it. Considering that Affleck’s giving her mixed signals lately, we can see why Lopez is struggling to get over her romantic feelings for him.

