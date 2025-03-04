Does Prince Harry even appear opposite Meghan Markle in Netflix’s ‘With Love, Meghan?’

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is finally here. As one of the most scrutinized celebrities of the modern era, Markle’s shedding her skin to reveal a more comfortable aura. But these days, it almost seems as if there’s no Meghan without Prince Harry (and vice-versa).

Recommended Videos

Sure, the series is giving fans a glimpse into Meghan’s world of cooking, entertaining, and home life, but many expect Prince Harry to play a significant role alongside his wife. However, that might not be the case in With Love, Meghan. Don’t blink, or you might miss him.

Going into this series, some fans assumed that Harry would pop in frequently, perhaps cooking alongside Meghan. At the least, he’d join her for heartfelt conversations about their life in Montecito, right? After all, the couple has shared their journey in past Netflix projects, like Harry & Meghan. But With Love, Meghan takes a very different approach.

Is Prince Harry in With Love, Meghan?

Screengrab via Netflix/YouTube

The Duke of Sussex only appears once in the entire eight-episode series, and it happens right in the last episode. In the final episode, Meghan hosts a sunny outdoor brunch with friends and family, including her mother, Doria Ragland. Harry shows up briefly, dressed casually in a linen shirt and jeans, to share a sweet moment with his wife.

Meghan, clearly proud of her setup, leans into Harry and says, “Good, right?” as they admire the beautifully arranged spread of champagne, mimosas, quiche, bacon, pancakes, and salad. Ever the supportive husband, Harry responds: “Well done. You did a great job. I love it.” He also raises a glass, while Meghan thanks her guests for celebrating with her. And that’s all we see of the dashing Duke.

For a Netflix project featuring one of the world’s most talked-about couples, it’s interesting that Harry is barely on screen. But this was intentional. Unlike their past documentary series, which focused on their relationship and struggles with the royal family, With Love, Meghan is all about Meghan’s passions. Cooking, home entertaining, and wellness are at the heart of the show, the things she loved long before she became a duchess.

In an interview with People, Meghan explained how much the project means to her.

My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me.

Rather than turning With Love, Meghan into a Meghan-and-Harry production, he chose to step back and let her shine. A crew member also told People that Harry was always kind and supportive behind the scenes, but “it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine.”

Fan reactions to Harry’s cameo

The last episode with her mom, Harry, her friends, Their garden, the brunch. Just perfect. Meghan went from being bullied by British media enabled by her husbands family to living in her paradise with the people she loves & the people who love her. Look at God! #WithLoveMeghan — D (@wukster2) March 4, 2025

The internet has had a lot to say about Harry’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance. Some fans were surprised that he wasn’t in more episodes, while others appreciated that With Love, Meghan allowed her to take the lead. Overall, most reactions to the series have been positive, with many calling it a refreshing and peaceful escape. Even if Harry isn’t front and center, his quiet support for Meghan is evident. Instead of being a co-star, he takes on the role of Meghan’s biggest cheerleader, letting her reclaim her love for cooking and entertaining without turning the spotlight on their relationship.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy