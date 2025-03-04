Meghan Markle reveals the surprising career she’d have now if she never met Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s new cooking show gives us a glimpse into a world that could have been had she never met Prince Harry. As it turns out, the former Suits star had originally dreamt about being a celebrity chef akin to Gordon Ramsay.

Considering how things turned out in reality, it’s difficult to ever imagine Meghan going down that particular career path. But her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, certainly shows off her culinary talents – maybe she would have made a real career from cheffing it up on camera. Talent agent Jonathan Shalit OBE revealed to MailOnline that he had previously discussed the idea with Meghan back in 2016, explaining that a cooking show has always been something she wanted to do.

A cooking show has been on Meghan’s mind for a while

According to Shalit, he and Markle had discussed several television opportunities for Meghan in the U.K., including a potential appearance on Strictly Come Dancing. However, none of these possibilities interested the future duchess in the same way the idea of a cooking show did – even way back then, “her interest in cooking was immense.” She even asked Shalit to add cooking to her list of “skills and ambitions.”

Apparently, Meghan had told Shalit: “I want to be a TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay.” Don’t we all, Meg.

I have to say, I think this could work, especially after hearing the alleged bullying complaints from former staff who worked for the Sussexes. It’s really no stretch of the imagination to picture Meghan calling someone an “idiot sandwich,” or turning the air blue over a piece of raw salmon. Actually, this celebrity chef plan of Meghan’s is sounding more and more like a slice of TV gold the more I think about it. Take off the gloves, Meghan, let out your inner demon, forget about With Love, Meghan, we want to see With Hate, Meghan.

Meghan’s marriage changed the course of her career

Shalit admitted that, back then, he believed the actress had the potential to have a massive career, saying: “I saw her as someone whose career was only going to grow and grow.” Of course, before he and Markle could get plans underway to make her dreams come true, the actress fell in love with Prince Harry, marrying him in 2018 and making the decision to quit acting. Shalit claims: “If Meghan hadn’t married Harry, she would already be hosting major TV series and continuing her successful acting career.”

The things people do for love eh?

Regardless, Meghan is finally able to make her chef dream a reality with her latest Netflix show, and Shalit has expressed happiness for her, telling MailOnline: “I am glad to see she is successfully pursuing her dreams.” The professional talent agent also defended Meghan, claiming that she is “delightful, likable, compelling, and authentic.” He went on to express confidence that she will be able to successfully grow her career in the future, and boy, she’s having a great start.

