The first reactions to ‘With Love, Meghan’ are here… and they’re polarizing

After a long wait, Meghan Markle is back in the spotlight, but this time, she’s serving up something unexpected. With Love, Meghan, her new cooking and lifestyle show, has officially debuted, and the early reactions are rolling in.

If you were expecting royal drama, tell-all interviews, or behind-the-scenes palace gossip, you won’t find it here. Instead, the eight-episode series focuses on something Meghan truly enjoys: food, hospitality, and meaningful connections. Think of it as lessons in cooking, entertaining, and enjoying life’s simple pleasures, all set against the gorgeous backdrop of Montecito, California.

A fresh start for Meghan

For years, the public narrative around Meghan has been dominated by headlines about her struggles with the British royal family, her move to the U.S. with Prince Harry, and her efforts to carve out a new identity beyond her duchess title. But With Love, Meghan marks a shift. It’s not about conflict or controversy, but about joy. For longtime followers of her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, it’s a return to familiar territory. The show doesn’t take place in Meghan and Harry’s home, but in a nearby rental property, complete with a stunning kitchen and lush outdoor spaces.

Throughout the series, Meghan is seen cooking for and with her friends, learning from respected chefs, and even getting hands-on with nature. Whether that’s tending to her bees, picking fresh berries from her garden, or strolling through a flower shop brimming with colorful blooms, the vibe is on.

The fans are yay, the critics are nay.

With love, Meghan is a little bit of escapism from the turmoil that is going on in this world. 👏 Well done Meghan, her friends/family and crew. #WithLoveMeghan #WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix #MeghanMarkle — Grumpy Little 1 (@GrumpyLittle1) March 4, 2025

While With Love, Meghan wasn’t exactly the show people expected, the reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly positive. Viewers are finding themselves pleasantly surprised by how engaging, peaceful, and downright enjoyable the series is. One fan raved: “Just watched episode 1 and it is brilliant! Learned so much! Didn’t have a clue on how candles are made, and that pasta—a must to try and make. Duchess Meghan makes it all look so easy and doable. I’m hooked already!” It’s clear that people are connecting with the show’s warm, relaxed energy. Meghan’s genuine excitement over food and hosting feels like an invitation to slow down and savor life’s little pleasures.

Of course, no Meghan Markle project would be complete without negativity, and With Love, Meghan is no exception. A vocal group of critics has wasted no time tearing the show apart. They’ve labeled it “boring,” “self-indulgent,” and “cringe.” Nonetheless, the critics don’t have the final say, and the fans seem to feel at home with the Duchess. Literally.

From her choice of nail polish, to how she holds her baby, Meghan’s every move is in the spotlight. With Love, Meghan offers a different perspective on the woman a lot of people claim to know. Instead of headlines and controversy, we see a woman simply doing what she loves. For royal watchers, it’s a refreshing shift from the usual narratives surrounding her. Love her or not, Meghan Markle has managed to create something that feels both aspirational and approachable. With Love, Meghan is about enjoying the simple things, whether that’s a beautifully set table, a homemade meal, or a toast with friends. And based on the first wave of reactions, people are here for it.

