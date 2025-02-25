Meghan Markle hit with frustrating delay amid major rebrand as ‘copying’ allegations heat up

Meghan Markle can’t seem to do anything right these days in the eyes of her critics. No sooner had the Duchess of Sussex announced a major rebrand for her latest lifestyle venture than she was hit with yet another frustrating delay. Amid this, fresh accusations emerged saying she’s simply copying others in a desperate attempt to stay relevant.

Markle, 43, has been busy preparing for the launch of her highly anticipated Netflix cooking and entertaining show, With Love, Meghan, since late last year. Unfortunately, fans hoping to purchase products from her newly renamed lifestyle brand that will likely be featured in the series will have to wait much longer to get their hands on the items.

According to Page Six, Markle’s rebranded lifestyle company, As Ever, won’t have any products available for sale until months after her show airs. The delay is yet another setback for the former Suits actress, who has faced endless scrutiny over her business moves. Adding insult to injury, critics are now slamming her for “copying” others, with accusations insinuating her new brand name and logo may not be as original as she’d hoped.

With her new Netflix show set to premiere on March 4, Markle has been working overtime to establish her status as a lifestyle guru. In a recent Instagram video, she dramatically announced that her business — originally called American Riviera Orchard — was being rebranded as As Ever, pointing out limitations on the original name due to its ties to her Montecito home.

With Love, Meghan is an eight-part series that will see Prince Harry’s wife share her passion for hosting and entertaining, with celebrity pals like actress Mindy Kaling making appearances. Markle gushed over her new brand, writing: “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”

But critics were quick to call out the rebrand, with some noting that “As Ever” has been used for years by a New York-based clothing company. Founder Mark Kolski confirmed that while he doesn’t own the trademark, he’s “exploring all possibilities” regarding Markle’s use of the name. Additionally, a mayor in Spain has also blasted Markle because her As Ever logo looks “nearly identical” to their small town’s historic emblem from 1370.

As if the allegations against her brand’s name and logo aren’t enough, critics also jumped on the opportunity to further annihilate Markle’s efforts by bringing up the uncanny similarities between the trailers for With Love, Meghan and Pamela Anderson’s new lifestyle and cooking series. Even her decision to wear a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt was recently slammed as another attempt to repair her image by paying a mini homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle's "With Love, Meghan" vs. Pamela Anderson's "Pamela's Cooking With Love"? The difference couldn’t be clearer. One is a genuine celebration of food, family, and authenticity, while the other is a shallow, copy cat attempt to sell a polished image.



Pamela’s show… pic.twitter.com/L1QlOODdU5 — Meghan Markle Parody (@queenofmemes80) February 24, 2025

All these accusations come as Markle continues to struggle with public perception. TV personality Bethenny Frankel recently commented on the issue, saying, “I think the reason [Meghan] can’t win for losing is that there is a lack of identity and understanding as to exactly who she is to the audience.” She then echoed the criticism that Markle’s projects often feel like reinventions rather than authentic expressions of her personality.

While insiders insist the Duchess is simply returning to her roots, others argue it’s a calculated rebrand to distance herself from past failures. Meghan’s former lifestyle blog, The Tig, was shuttered when she got engaged to Prince Harry. Now, in what many see as an attempt to revive her personal brand, she’s back with a similar concept. However, everything she’s doing is under intense scrutiny.

