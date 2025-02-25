‘She has copied everything!’: Meghan Markle slammed for allegedly imitating sultry actress Pamela Anderson

Meghan Markle just can’t seem to catch a break! No matter what she does, critics are always ready to pounce and throw some jabs her way. The latest of which stems from accusations of her allegedly copying none other than sultry ‘90s bombshell Pamela Anderson.

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans called out the striking similarities between the Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, and Anderson’s Food Network Canada show, Pamela’s Cooking With Love. The similarities are purportedly so uncanny, that many quickly doubted the originality of Markle’s show.

Starting with the show titles, many noticed right away that both feature “With Love.” Several also pointed out that the trailers for both projects have almost identical aesthetics, language, and overall vibe, with one outraged user calling it “freaky.” Anderson’s teaser, which dropped in October 2024, about three months before Markle’s promo, shows the Baywatch star strolling through a lush garden and laughing in her rustic kitchen. “I love to cook. I just have always wanted to take things to another level,” the former Baywatch actress says in the preview.

Fast-forward to Markle’s trailer, and it’s like déjà vu. The Duchess of Sussex is also seen picking fresh produce and preparing dishes in her lavish California home. “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” she says in her teaser — the line sounding eerily similar to Anderson’s.

As seen in the clips, both women welcome guests into their homes, invite friends and chefs to cook alongside them, and emphasize the experience of food, entertaining guests, and hospitality. The similarities were quite undeniable, many expressed strong opinions online upon seeing them.

If you watch the trailer for Pamela’s new show, it’s a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve & it looks as though Meghan has copied everything! The trailers are so similar it’s freaky. 👀👀👀



Pamela’s show coming out 1st will highlight how fake Meghan is. https://t.co/vXvWQEb7HX — According2Taz (@according2_taz) February 23, 2025

“If you watch the trailer for Pamela’s new show, it’s a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve & it looks as though Meghan has copied everything! The trailers are so similar it’s freaky,” one X user ranted. Another critic blasted Markle, saying, “The difference couldn’t be clearer. One is a genuine celebration of food, family, and authenticity, while the other is a shallow, copycat attempt to sell a polished image.”

“The entire concept is strikingly similar,” another person chimed in, while yet another added, “Meghan Markle really thought because it was a Canadian show no one would notice her copying Pamela Anderson!”

Meghan Markle is accused of ripping off Pamela Anderson: Fans claim trailer for royal's Netflix series is a 'straight copy' of teaser clip for Baywatch star's lifestyle show released in October 2024 https://t.co/CTHj0Vz7y5 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 24, 2025

Meanwhile, others suggested this is just another example of Markle allegedly mimicking successful women. “At this point, it’s more a case of who hasn’t she ripped off/copied. Laughable and blatant,” one critic scoffed.

Markle’s show was initially set to premiere in January but was pushed to Mar. 4 due to the California wildfires. Anderson’s show, on the other hand, was set to air on Feb. 24, just days before Markle’s. That timing has led some to believe the former actress was scrambling to drop her show first to avoid comparisons and possible backlash, but the circumstances did not let her.

Still, not everyone is buying into the drama. Some have defended Markle, arguing that cooking and lifestyle shows are hardly original concepts. Given the production timelines, it’s likely Markle’s project was already in motion long before Anderson’s promo debuted, making the similarities nothing more than a coincidence. It’s also too early to tell if they are indeed similar since the episodes are not out yet.

