Meghan Markle is making major last-minute changes to her Netflix show following fierce backlash

Meghan Markle and Netflix are looking to cram some last-minute changes into the Duchess’s new show, which is set to release on the streaming platform next month. Despite this relatively tight window it looks like there’ll be a pretty major differences in With Love, Meghan after last month’s backlash.

The new show was originally set to drop on Netflix last month, but the disastrous wildfires in LA led the streaming giant and Meghan to push back the release date until March 4th. The show is set to follow the Duchess of Sussex over the course of eight episodes with a focus on food as well as having a few guest appearances from friends of the family in LA. It would very much be a slice of life type documentary series, giving viewers an insight into Meghan Markle’s lifestyle. Of course, given the destruction that occurred in LA throughout January, it was wisely decided to postpone the show’s release.

Now Meghan is making some changes

Evidently the duchess and the streaming giant are looking to put that additional time to good use, allegedly making some pretty big changes to the show. According to a report from the Daily Mail, “It is understood the show is being edited ‘to include Meghan’s philanthropic work around the fires’ which included visiting victims in Altadena, California.”

If that is indeed the case then it would be a marked shift from the original premise – the everyday, inspirational, appreciation of the small things, type of content that With Love, Meghan was supposed to be focusing on. This sounds like a lot of work and doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the show if the creatives behind it are deciding to pivot so drastically at this stage.

But we don’t know anything for certain yet. After all, there hasn’t been any confirmation on just how big a part this alleged new content will play in the grand scheme of things.

The changes come just weeks after backlash against Meghan

Last month was one of the worst months for Harry and Meghan in a long time. The couple seemed to be under fire from all directions, with an exposé published by Vanity Fair causing some serious upset, and the negative public response to the Sussex’s attempt to support victims of the wildfires – they just couldn’t catch a break.

Some critics went as far as to label Meghan a “disaster tourist,” claiming she was only helping in the hopes it would be good for her public image. Of course, if her new show is being edited to include her and her husband’s “philanthropic work” and their volunteering, it’ll be hard to argue against those accusing the couple of doing it all for attention.

Personally, I thought they should have been given the benefit of the doubt for their voluntary work during the fires, but including it in the new Netflix show might be a mistake. It makes the previous decision to delay the show out of respect to those in LA look a little disingenuous, and it will only give the people who criticize Harry and Meghan more ammo with which to accuse the Sussexes of being attention-seekers.

