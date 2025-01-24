‘Things aren’t good for them right now’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘upset and bruised’ after recent hard-hitting blow

Sometimes reality can be a slap in the face – but it’s usually very much needed. In this case Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received the harshest dose of reality in the form of a scathing Vanity Fair exposé.

While the contents of said exposé are largely based on reports from former associates which may or may not be true, the fact that so many people have come out of the woodwork to badmouth the former royal couple has certainly left them “in a bad place,” according to royal expert Kinsey Schofield. That’s understandable — I’d probably be very upset too if a publication like Vanity Fair published an article filled with people tarnishing my character.

The exposé had a lot to say

The piece was published on January 17th and didn’t pull any punches, with one of the biggest bombshells being that someone from Meghan’s team had supposedly been shopping around for publishers who would publish a post-Harry divorce book. That’s a wild claim; just imagine a world where Harry and Meghan are no longer together — what would someone like me have to write about? While nothing ever materialized from the supposed book deal, another insider denied that the incident ever even happened.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Kinsey Schofield detailed more of the claims published by Vanity Fair, including the resurfaced bully claims against Markle, which have been rumored for a long time now. Meghan and Harry’s business ventures were also labelled as failures, with the most recent example being Meghan’s new Netflix show being postponed due to the LA fires, (the postponement was apparently Netflix’s idea and not hers).

The list goes on, with Harry supposedly becoming a shut-in who is happy to let Meghan be the moneymaker for the household, and neighbours blaming the couple for rising property prices in the area. This article is essentially a list of reasons (old and new) that people don’t like the couple, so it’s no surprise to hear that they are reportedly “upset and bruised.”

Schofield also made mention of the pair’s recent efforts to support those affected by the LA fires, opining that “going out and having their photo taken amongst the devastation of the fires did these two no favors.” Last week Harry and Meghan were labelled “disaster tourists” for allowing themselves to be photographed while trying to offer aid to people in LA. While they seemingly had good intentions, it seems most of the world saw it as yet another failed publicity stunt to win some brownie points with the media.

Regardless, the contents of the exposé has no doubt rocked the royal couple, who just can’t catch a break. Perhaps the best course of action would be to hunker down and stay quiet for a while, but something tells me they have no intention of doing that.

