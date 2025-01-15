Meghan Markle’s Netflix show dubbed a ‘flop-in-waiting’ as her reputation is allegedly ‘scorched beyond repair’

Meghan Markle may have decided that she wanted nothing to do with royal life, but it looks like she can’t escape the spotlight for good. Now, along with facing constant critiques about her relationship with Kate Middleton, all eyes are on her Netflix show.

Markle’s With Love, Meghan was supposed to premiere in Jan. 2025, but it was moved to Mar. 4 2025 because of the Los Angeles wildfires. Maureen Callahan, a royal columnist for The Daily Mail, commented on this move… and, wow, did she have some harsh words! According to her, people don’t want to check out the series. She called it a “cooking/entertaining/gardening vanity project” (ouch!) and referred to it as “verbose, vague, meaningless, and thoroughly unnecessary.”

Callahan kept going, calling the show “a flop-in-waiting” and arguing that Markle is self-centered and not interested in anyone but herself. She added, “And the only thing likely to be cooked in that kitchen is Meghan’s reputation, scorched beyond repair.”

Although I totally get the fatigue around celebrity cooking and lifestyle shows, as it seems like a new one pops up every day, I’d argue that the criticism of With Love, Meghan is overblown.

Also, it’s hard not to take issue with the remark that Markle’s rep is “scorched beyond repair.” For one thing, this would always be a cruel statement, but it’s particularly terrible considering that Los Angeles has been on fire for the past week or so. For another, I sincerely doubt that everyone is going to automatically loathe Markle because of this Netflix show. Like every celebrity or member of the Royal Family (or someone who married into the Royal Family, of course), she has her fans and her haters. Markle has gotten her fair share of criticism and negativity ever since her relationship with Prince Harry went public, and a lot of people made up their minds about her long ago. Honestly, if someone hates another person because they star in a cooking/lifestyle show, is that normal?! Can’t they just decide not to watch and move on with their lives?

One could argue that Markle and Prince Harry are trying to do what anyone else is: raise their family, get involved with different projects that interest them, and find some happiness and peace. If she wants to cook with celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling and show people her pretty garden, is she really harming anyone? All the criticism, which often betrayed a racist element in some parts of the British public, affected Markle’s mental health, and she has been vulnerable about the hard times she faced after marrying Prince Harry. Is it really so terrible for her pursue a passion project? Sure, it might not be a hit, but she seems proud of it. This columnist’s comments just prove that she can never truly escape the negativity.

Also, although Markle said she would stop acting when she married Prince Harry, she’s still used to being an on-camera personality. She played tough lawyer Rachel Zane on Suits for nine seasons, and who could forget the Hallmark movies she starred in? So, it’s not totally out of left field for her to make a lifestyle series. So, no matter what people say, I don’t have a problem with With Love, Meghan. After all, there are more important things to worry about, like the aftermath of the terrible fires that are the very reason her show got postponed in the first place.

