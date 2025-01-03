What is Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show and when can I watch it?

Meghan Markle can do it all: star in a beloved legal drama, fall in love with royalty, have the wedding of the century, and leave royal life in the rearview. Sure, she’s had a few missteps, like when her animated show Pearl got canceled before it was even made. But her upcoming Netflix show is already the talk of the town (or streamer).

Thanks to Prince Harry and Markle’s $100 million Netflix deal, all eyes are on the actress and mom. It’s been a few years since Markle starred in her very own show, and anticipation is high. Let’s find out the name of her new series along with when it will premiere.

What is Meghan Markle’s Netflix show called?

The star’s new Netflix show is called With Love, Meghan. Although the title doesn’t really explain the actual content, it’s a lifestyle series where Markle will hang out in her garden, cook, and talk to people. It’s a cooking show that will also have advice and feature more casual discussions than formal sit-down interviews.

Markle posted a video of With Love, Meghan on her Instagram account, explaining, “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it. Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.”

Some are unsure about Markle’s foray into lifestyle content and some question if she is trying to become Martha Stewart; while it might seem random, Markle did run a lifestyle blog called The Tig for three years where she shared recipes and posts about fashion and travel. From the With Love, Meghan trailer, the show looks pretty, and it doesn’t seem like a bad way to spend a few hours. But at the same time, is this really necessary?

Markle isn’t the first celebrity to star in her own lifestyle show. How different will With Love, Meghan be from the lackluster Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump or Cooking with Paris? Okay, I bet Markle can cook a lot better than Paris Hilton. And I, for one, am excited to see Prince Harry and Markle’s Montecito, California home. From the trailer, it’s clear their beautiful kitchen gives every Nancy Myers movie kitchen a run for their money. There’s something soothing about seeing Markle walk through her garden and chop veggies. I want to give Markle the benefit of the doubt and hope that With Love, Meghan has more depth than the trailer suggests.

At least the food looks delicious! Markle made a Victorian sponge cake and canapes for the show. And she won me over years ago when she said, “I could eat French fries all day. And I love pasta. I love carbs — who doesn’t love a carbohydrate?”

When does Meghan Markle’s Netflix show premiere?

With Love, Meghan will premiere on Jan. 15th, 2025. Your New Year’s resolution is to spend more time on the couch with your TV, right? Lifting heavier weights and eating more cauliflower is so 2024 (just kidding, I love lifting weights… but am not into cauliflower). Season 1 has eight episodes. Time will tell if this show will be a success and get more seasons.

And, after you’ve binge-watched all the episodes of With Love, Meghan, you can rewatch Harry & Meghan, the six-part documentary series about the couple, which is also on Netflix.

