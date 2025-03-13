Netflix casts Harry and Meghan partnership into doubt after ‘With Love, Meghan’ fails to make case for their ‘value’

With Love, Meghan did well, but is it too little too late?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $100 million deal with Netflix didn’t exactly live up to the expectations of either party. While the Sussexes’ shows were either torn to shreds by critics or outright ignored, the streaming giant never quite saw the positive viewing figures it was likely hoping for, with each new series from the ex-royal couple being disappointment after disappointment.

But in the days that followed the release of Meghan’s latest Netflix offering, With Love, Meghan, there was renewed hope among fans of the Sussexes that the deal could be renewed. The show saw some impressive viewing figures and a second season has already been filmed. It is expected to drop on the streaming platform later this year. So does that mean a renewal of the deal is still on the table?

A new deal is unlikely

Unfortunately for Meghan and Harry, nothing has been promised. According to an article from The Sun, the second season was part of the initial $100 million contract and does not indicate that there will be another deal between the Sussexes and Netflix.

Meghan’s new show saw her cooking and hosting for a variety of guests and friends. It was heavily criticized by viewers and critics alike, but the source claims Netflix isn’t bothered by the bad reviews, as the focus is more on the buzz the show has been generating.

“Netflix have been broadly pleased with the show and don’t care if the reviews are scathing… The streamer’s name has been on everyone’s lips for the past week and that’s a victory for them.”

Harry and Meghan have not had a good run

Despite the reception With Love, Meghan has received, the couple has mostly released duds in the five years since they signed the contract. Only their first project, Harry & Meghan, saw a good level of success. The other three projects, Live to Lead (2022), Heart of Invictus (2023), and Polo (2024), all performed poorly and received bad reviews.

Considering how much Netflix paid for these shows, it’s no wonder the company is hesitant about signing another deal. Reports indicate that the streaming giant is “milking” the deal with this second season to try and claw back some profits, but either way, this doesn’t bode well for a renewal of the deal.

“But it’s now a question of whether they feel that striking another deal represents value for money, or if they feel that they have explored all the opportunities they can with the couple.”

It would have taken a miracle to salvage the deal, and while With Love, Meghan did pretty well, all things considered, it’s hard to imagine it’s done enough to sway Netflix. We’re at the end of the road and it’s apparent that it hasn’t worked out for either side. Of course, we don’t know what the executives at Netflix are thinking, but it would be surprising if the Sussexes were offered another $100 million deal.

